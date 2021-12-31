For many, 2021 no doubt felt a lot like 2020 Part Two.
Another year full of lockdowns, mask mandates and ever-climbing COVID-19 numbers. Not only did COVID remain a part of everyday life, the Delta and now Omicron variants of the virus brought fresh resurgences of the virus that continue to threaten a return to normal life in Cecil County.
2021 was also dominated by political and social unrest – beginning with the Jan 6 riots in D.C. – across the nation. Many pundits went on record saying that the nation is more divided than ever. Racial tensions continued to rise over the year, with mass protests against police shootings taking place throughout the nation. Many businesses struggled to find staff and remain open, while individuals struggled to find employment.
Despite it all, 2021 was a year of growth for Cecil County. Even in the faces of an ongoing pandemic, gun violence and natural disasters.
Ground was broken on new businesses that will bring money and people to the county, new projects were planned and begun that will make life better for residents and Cecil Countians went out of their way to help others.
As the countdown to 2022 begins, the Whig has compiled a list of some of the biggest headlines of 2021, looking at the stories that impacted the county this year.
Murders in Elkton businesses
8. Cecil County is no stranger to gun violence, but a number of fatal shootings throughout the year shook the entire county.
On March 5, the owners of the New Eastern Inn on Pulaski Highway were shot by a guest at the motel. Ushaben Patel, 59, was killed in the shooting, while her husband, Dilipbhai Patel, also 59, was critically wounded.
On November 9, Brenda Kristen Duncan, 34, was shot and killed while working a shift at 7-Eleven on North Street. Duncan was remembered as a quiet woman who always wanted to help others.
The shooters in both instances were later apprehended by police, but senseless tragedy striking so close to home left few unaffected.
Firefighters burned in North East arsons
7. Four firefighters were burned combating a Feb. 10 fire that torched a mobile home near North East. The fire had been intentionally set by Dwight Heath Holmes, Jr., 32, of Elkton, and Jessica Karie Shires, 38, after Heath had made threats of arson against his ex-girlfriend, who had been given permission to stay in the mobile home.
Holmes and Shires were apprehended several weeks later, but not before their actions had caused harm.
After conditions worsened inside the mobile home, three Charlestown Volunteer Fire Co. firefighters became trapped in the building. CVFC firefighter Danny Miller, 20, suffered burns to a large portion of his upper body, while fellow CVFC firefighters Ryan Jenkins, 22, and Jordan Heverin, 17, suffered burns of lesser and varying degrees. Heverin and Miller were flown by MSP helicopter to the Bayview Burn Center in Baltimore where they were treated before being discharged to fanfare for their heroic actions.
Jenkins and a North East Volunteer Fire Company firefighter — who had tried to enter the burning building to help his trapped fellows — were both taken by ambulance to nearby hospitals where they were treated for their injuries.
“The effects of arson have far-reaching implications and are detrimental to the safety of our communities. Beyond the malicious destruction of property, acts of arson are extremely dangerous and risk the lives of innocent persons and our first responders,” Maryland State Fire Marshal Brian S. Geraci commented after Holmes had been arrested.
Ex-county elections worker sentenced for campaign tampering
6. In late July, Lora Walters, a former Cecil County Elections Board deputy director, was sentenced for intentionally tampering with a mandatory campaign financial disclosure form during the 2020 Republican primary for the County Executive election.
The form, which was submitted by then-candidate, now-County Executive Danielle Hornberger, had been deliberately backdated by Waters, as she admitted when she took a plea deal.
The tampering called into question the validity of Hornberger’s candidacy and her victory over incumbent Alan J. McCarthy in the June 2020 Republican primary, which led to her winning the county executive post in the November 2020 election.
Waters and her defense maintained that she had made a mistake on the form and had worked independently to conceal it, and that the Hornberger camp had had no knowledge of her actions.
Great Wolf Lodge breaks ground in Perryville
5. After months of back-and-forth debate and working with the Perryville town government, July finally saw the start of construction on the Great Wolf Lodge site in Perryville. The $250 million, 2 million square foot family resort — with 126,000 square feet of water park — promises to be not only the biggest resort under the Great Wolf Resorts umbrella, but also to create the most amount of jobs the company has ever created.
According to Kelly Schulz, Maryland Commerce Secretary, the resort projects to bring over $100 million in additional revenue to Cecil County, as well as 850 permanent jobs for Cecil County residents.
Construction on the 700-room resort is ongoing, and the hotel is projected to open in early 2023.
Construction on Southfields begins with Elkton Commerce Center groundbreaking
4. A hot Tuesday in May saw the commencement of construction on the Southfields of Elkton project — a sprawling, $700 million urban development project just off of Pulaski Highway.
The project, which is being developed by the Dallas-based Trammell Crow Company, is projected to create 3,000 temporary construction jobs and 1,000 permanent jobs in the complex.
The first phase of the project, the Elkton Commerce Center, projects to be a three-building logistics park with access to over one-third of the nation’s purchasing income.
Despite pushback from locals on the development of the project — a dialogue that Elkton Mayor Rob Alt stressed that the town and county want to continue to work with residents on — construction on the complex continues. After the completion of the Commerce Center, future phases of the project include the construction of an athletic complex and fields, townhomes and retail.
Cecil County provides this year’s Rockefeller tree
3. The holiday season was ushered in on a bright note, as a 78-foot-tall Norwood Spruce from the yard of Elkton’s Price family was selected as the 2021 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree in New York City. Hundreds lined the roadways in Elkton and Newark, Del. to watch the tree be transported to its new home.
CASA organized bus trips to the city to view the tree after it was set up and lit, prompting dozens to make the trek and witness a little piece of Cecil County on the big stage.
Roath beats Ashby for Perryville Mayor
2. In May, Matt Roath defeated incumbent Mayor Robert Ashby to become the new Mayor of Perryville.
A newcomer to the political sphere, Roath is a lifelong Perryville resident, who decided to run in early 2021 because he observed disorganization and wasteful spending on the part of the town — something Roath believes that he could do, and has done, better. With 17 percent of the town’s 2,979 registered voters participating, Roath won with 257 votes to Ashby’s 248.
Though the new mayor’s first year in office has been, at times, contentious, as the mayor and the town commissioners have publicly butted heads on several occasions, the town has been building for the future with new water and sewer infrastructure, as well as preparing the town for the influx of people that Great Wolf Lodge will bring with it.
Fair brings a taste of the normal
1. After the year that was 2020, a return to normal life was most welcome to the thousands that made their way to Fair Hill for the 2021 Cecil County Fair. After a year of hiatus due to COVID, the 2021 Fair was nine days full of sunshine, agriculture and entertainment.
The food was hot and the drinks from local breweries were flowing as Cecil County residents mixed with Marylanders and out-of-staters who visited the county to partake in the festivities. Although the threat of COVID loomed just out of sight (or in sight, as evidenced by the free vaccination booths set up at the fair), fairgoers were able to enjoy a taste of the normal for a few fun days.
