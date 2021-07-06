BALTIMORE (AP) — At least two people were killed and five more wounded in separate shootings Monday, according to Baltimore police.
News outlets report that the injured include a 16-year-old boy. A police lieutenant on routine patrol found the teen just before noon suffering from gunshot wounds to the arms and legs. He was taken to a hospital, where he is expected to survive, police said.
A 32-year-old man was shot dead early Monday in East Baltimore, police said. He had suffered from multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The other fatal shooting happened Monday afternoon, also in East Baltimore, when two men were shot. One man was pronounced dead at the scene and the second walked into an area hospital and was taken into surgery, police said.
The two killings Monday mean there have been nine homicides in Baltimore in the past week.
