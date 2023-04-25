PORT DEPOSIT — A 15 year-old male was taken to Alfred I. Dupont Hospital in Wilmington, Del. on Sunday after he fell 20 feet from a cliff located in Port Deposit known as The Eye, according to Water Witch Volunteer Fire Co. of Port Deposit.
First responders were dispatched to the scene around 2:44 p.m. to reports of a person who had fallen from the cliff. Upon arrival, officials say that the victim was conscious and laying in brush with lacerations.
Officials said they are unsure what caused the victim to fall.
Roughly 30 responders worked to remove the victim from the brush and lower him down to the train tracks. Train traffic was halted while crews worked to extract the victim and resumed around 3:30 p.m., officials said.
According to officials, to save time and avoid damage to their apparatuses, responders requested rescue boats from Susquehanna Fire in Havre De Grace as well as Perry Point Veterans Hospital to assist in transport since the location of the incident was so far up the train tracks with no nearby roads.
The victim was airlifted from the scene by Delaware Trooper 1 and taken to a nearby sandbar in the Susquehanna River where he was put into a rescue boat and transported up the river to Marina Park in Port Deposit and transferred to an ambulance, according to officials.
According to officials, the victim was in stable condition with no life threatening injuries upon evaluation by EMS personnel on scene but still needed to be taken to the hospital as a precaution.
Officials noted that during the extraction of the victim there were still numerous people on the ledge that the victim fell from. Officials said they were not able to make contact with any witnesses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.