CHESAPEAKE CITY — The 14th annual Chesapeake City 5k drew 161 participants to the waterfront town Saturday – despite humid and overcast conditions – raising $7,000 for the town’s recycling program.
The race, along with the town’s New Year’s Day 5k, is the second race of the year that Chesapeake City hosts where the proceeds are used to cover the town’s recycling services.
“The money is used to pay our municipal contractor to pick up our recycling once a week for 52 weeks,” said town council member and founder of the race, Frank Vari. “Between the two events we generate between $12,000 and $14,000 which helps so we do not need to increase our budget or increase taxes for our residents.”
Runners arrived at Schaefer’s Canal House in the 98 percent humidity and began the race at 8:00 a.m. with first place finisher, Nick Hanifee – Bohemia Manor High School’s cross country coach – crossing the finish line 16 minutes and 38 seconds later.
“This was my first race in four years,” Hanifee said. “It was great to know that my training is paying off because the real reward is found in the willingness to train to have days where you finish a 5k first.”
The race was home to many other wins, with runners like Jason Wolfenden, 16, who said he was proud to beat his personal best by 13 seconds.
“I finished in 19:27 and my personal best is 19:40 so I am pretty proud of myself,” Wolfenden said. “It was a great race.”
With the option to either run or walk the course, participants ranged in skill with seasoned runners like Justine Stocks – the women’s first place overall winner – using the race as her first race since running a marathon in April.
“After the marathon, I took some time off but I feel great,” Stocks said.
Stocks finished the race in 20 minutes and 30 seconds.
“It was a fun race and I loved the course,” Stocks said. “I can’t wait to come back next year.”
