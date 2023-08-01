ELKTON — The United Methodist Church Peninsula-Delaware Conference recently passed resolutions allowing 14 Cecil County churches under the UMC banner to leave the denomination.
All told more than 90 Pen-Del churches used the church's Book of Disciple Paragraph 2553 to leave. Some are joining the new Global Methodist Church while others are becoming non-denominational.
"They left us. We didn't leave them," the Rev. Steve Basht, pastor of Janes Church in Rising Sun, said of the UMC. Basht said the congregation is going to be non-denominational for now, saying Global Methodism is too new and formed too quickly.
"We're not turning our back on it," Basht said Wednesday, adding that the members are "Methodist in our DNA," but he added, "This is not the right time to jump in to another denomination."
Basht said the congregation voted to leave the United Methodist Church.
"The United Methodist Church became very wide in its beliefs," said The Rev. Tim Beardsley, pastor of St. John's Global Methodist Church in the Lewisville community near the Pennsylvania line on Route 213 north of Elkton and Ebenezer GMC in Rising Sun.
The Rev. John Groth, pastor of Hopewell United Methodist Church in Port Deposit, said his congregation is staying with the UMC.
"They're moving at their own speed," Groth said of his congregation Tuesday. A retired Air Force Chaplain, he is not ordained with the United Methodist Church, but rather in the Presbyterian faith.
"I would not be able to lead them out," he said.
Zion and St. Paul's UMC in Cecilton, Trinity UMC in Chesapeake City, Baldwin in Elk Mills, Rosebank in Calvert, Zion in North East and Elkton UMC have also decided to remain.
Bowen in Newark, Connection in Middletown, Union, Moore's Chapel, Wesley, Cherry Hill and Leeds in Elkton, Asbury, Perryville and Principio in Perryville, Mt. Pleasant in Colora, North East, Bethel and Shelemiah in North East have been approved for disaffiliation.
While LGBTQ marriages, pastors and leadership have been a source of conflict in the UMC, Beardsley said the split was not about human sexuality.
"The reality is it's over scriptural authority; how do we interpret scripture and do we believe in the Christian faith," Beardsley said. He said every United Methodist church was different in its social beliefs and that led to a loss of the basic tenets of the faith. "The Global Methodist Church is about the scripture, the authority of scripture and our historic faith."
"The movement in the United Methodist Church is to put the scriptures in different pots. They created the god they want. We serve the God who is," Basht said. "There's a movement to dismiss sin. It's more about their feelings than salvation."
Over the centuries there have been a number of schisms since John and Charles Wesley began what became Methodism in 1756. Now there are 81 different Wesleyan rooted denominations being represented in churches, Beardsley said.
Global Methodist Church -- which started in May 2022 -- already has a catechism and a Transitional Book of Doctrine and Discipline established. The catechism assures every GMC member is taught the same lessons. Those in authority have new rules.
"Bishops will now have term limits," Beardsley said. "And there will be accountability for bishops, pastors and local churches. We're not going to keep churches that break the structure."
There will be educational requirements for pastors and less financial obligations for member churches. Janes Church is working on its own bylaws and will put that document to a vote.
"We truly are excited," Basht said. "It's a brand new beginning to create Janes Church the way we want it to be and to be able to support smaller churches."
The Peninsula-Delaware Conference initially wanted churches requesting disaffiliation to walk away from their property or pay to keep it. Basht said that would have meant Janes would have had to pay $1.4 million to leave.
"We paid $149,000. That's a whole lot better than $1.4 million," Basht said. He said the money Janes Church paid was equivalent to two years of its apportionment to the conference. St. John's had to pay $39,000.
Both churches plan to hold some type of celebration to formally introduce themselves to their communities under new names.
"We're planning a church rededication day," Beardsley said. "We'll hold a Wesley Covenant Renewal Service."
Janes Church is still working through the legal process and will go to closing Sept. 15. A surveyor from McCrone was at St. John's Wednesday establishing the property boundaries.
"I have to be ordained," Basht said. Beardsley has already been accepted to the GMC. Both churches are in the process of obtaining new hymnals and other materials in line with their new denominations.
"We have people sitting on the sidelines waiting for this to clear and they'll be back," Basht said, adding in the midst of the separation and church politics Janes Church has continued to grow its membership.
"We're still connectional," Beardsley said. "We're building a grassroots global mission. We're recommitting to God and community."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.