Now it’s Perryville Town Hall but from Feb. 16 1927 until Nov. 30, 1968 this was the home of The Community Fire Company of Perryville. In September, the fire company will celebrate its 100th year of service to its community.
PERRYVILLE — It took 20 years of organizing and planning, but the Community Fire Company of Perryville was officially born Sept. 23, 1923.
Now, the volunteers are planning a parade and a party Sept. 16 to celebrate the centennial.
Melody Buchanen, head of the organizing committee for the fire company, said the parade steps off from Perryville Middle School at 10 a.m. on the 23rd. Everyone is welcome to watch as the parade moves down Aiken Avenue and ends up at the main station house. She said they are still taking applications for people who want to be in the parade.
“The public can participate,” she said, hoping that anyone wanting to help the fire company celebrate its centennial year would bring a party themed unit. The deadline to get into the parade is Sept. 1. “We have invited fire companies.”
Once the parade is over, the party kicks into high gear with a generous offering of fun and food, but also a time to remember all who have come before them and made The Community Fire Company of Perryville what it is in 2023.
“We will have a memorial service,” she said. “We’ll have displays showing the history.”
Perryville residents became alarmed at the growing number of fires in their town in 1897. By 1903, the Board of Town Commissioners called a public meeting to discuss the formation of a volunteer fire protection service. The first equipment — a hose cart, which has been restored and is on display at the fire company on Principio Road — was kept in an an old building on Otsego Street. Meanwhile work began to acquire land on Broad Street for $1,000 and a firehouse was constructed for $19,813.80. Bricks were sold to help with cost and much of the actual construction work was done by the firemen.
By 1968, Community Fire Company of Perryville had its new Station 6 at 911 Principio Road and the original firehouse is now Perryville Town Hall.
Some of those visiting fire companies will also take part in a Muster, which Shawn Buchanen said is a firefighter’s olympics.
“It’s a series of events ... like a simulated call,” he said. Fire companies will be trying to be the fastest and the best. “We’ll simulate a late night call.”
Skills include ladder climbing and maze navigation to name a few, all in turnout gear.
Buchanen is hoping to have the parade go past the old firehouse somehow. There has to be a way to get all the parade units to travel the narrow downtown streets such as Otsego and Front Streets.
And it wouldn’t be a 100th Anniversary Celebration without souvenirs. That includes a commemorative beer glass as well as T-shirts, hats and coins.
