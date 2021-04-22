On April 29 at 7 p.m., the Delaware PTA, First State Educate and S.A.F.E Schools, will host a forum so Christina School District voters can better get to know their school board candidates.
The free Zoom event requires pre-registration at tinyurl.com/CSDforum1.
A second forum, sponsored by Friends of Christina School District, is set for 7 p.m. May 4, also on Zoom. Register at tinyurl.com/CSDforum2.
Monica Moriak is running unopposed for the District B spot. District F features incumbent Warren Howell running against Friends of the Christina School District founder Naveed Baqir. District G features a three-way race between incumbent Susan Mitchell, ASPIRA board member Donald Patton, and Delilah Starcks. The terms for the winners of the district B and F races will last until 2026, while district G’s will last until 2022.
Though Baqir is a co-founder of Friends of Christina, the group said it will not endorse a candidate.
The election is May 11.
