Berna Gunacti started making homemade peanut butter for her son, Berke, so he could have a healthier version of his favorite snack. Three years ago, the Newark resident turned that idea into a small business, selling five flavors of peanut butter.
“I started for my son when he was 3-years-old,” Gunacti said. “He really likes peanut butter. I was searching for natural peanut butter, and there’s a lot of ingredients I don’t like, such as palm oil.”
Gunacti’s peanut butters are sugar-free, salt-free and palm oil-free. Her original flavor, the first recipe she made for Berke, has only two ingredients: roasted peanuts and peanut oil.
Along with the original flavor, Gunacti also sells honey, crunchy, honey crunch, and chocolate.
Gunacti said she decided to turn her peanut butter into a business after seeing how friends would ask for jars of it.
She primarily orders her roasted peanuts from Harmony Farms in Virginia. She first started making “Berke’s Peanut Butter” in her own kitchen, but now often uses a commercial kitchen to deal with large orders.
One of her first large commercial orders, for Grocery Outlet, required her family to work together in her home kitchen to make 600 jars of peanut butter. Her processing machine could only make four jars at a time and much of the work had to be done by hand.
“We had to stop every 45 minutes and wait for 15 minutes for the machine to cool down before we could get started again.” Bruce Gunacti, Berna’s husband, said. “At that time she didn’t have a labeling machine or anything like that, so everything had to be done by hand.”
Bruce said the first time his wife made peanut butter he didn’t think of it as a product, but as home-cooked food from Gunacti, who also makes jellies at home.
Berke, too, is a fan of having his own line of peanut butter.
“He now brags to his friends at school, ‘I have my own peanut butter,’” Bruce said.
Bruce said an advantage to the original peanut butter flavor is how it has no sugar, making it ideal as a snack to help him manage his glucose levels. The couple has been married for 19 years, after dating for only a month.
“When you know, you know,” said Bruce, who worked as a chef at the First State Diner in Newark.
The past year has seen a huge growth in the business, with an increase in e-commerce sales. A few weeks ago, an online gift-of-the-month club ordered more 500 jars.
Much of her peanut butter is made fresh to order.
“Whenever they order, the next day, I’m making it fresh,” Gunacti said.
Gunacti wants to branch out more to retail shops and bigger supermarkets. One of her local retail customers is the Newark Natural Foods Co-Op.
The peanut butter can also be purchased directly at berkespeanutbutter.com.
Gunacti also has a new flavor in the works, something that slightly breaks from her usual flavors.
“It’s not really natural, but I’d like to have chocolate chip marshmallow,” Gunacti said. “We’d like to do something a little crazy.”
