In 1989 when the State Theater was being demolished, the building owner spread word that Newarkers had one hour to come and grab whatever mementos they wanted before the Main Street landmark was turned to rubble.
Bob Morrissey grabbed his tools and headed to the theater to snag the front-row seats. After more than three decades of keeping them stored in his basement, Morrissey has donated the seats to the Newark Historical Society, which has included them in a broader exhibit on the State Theater. The seats are displayed as they looked during the theater’s heyday, including stains on the fabric and chewing gum stuck to the bottom of the seats.
The exhibit, which debuts Sunday, also includes the State Theater’s marquee letters, rope from the theater’s curtains, bricks from the building and other artifacts.
“We’re getting the State Theater back together, piece by piece,” museum curator Mary Torbey joked.
The State Theater exhibit is one of several new displays that will open Sunday as the museum hosts its annual Founders Day celebration, which commemorates the 264th anniversary of Newark’s founding and serves as the opening day of the museum’s 2022 season.
The free event, which runs from 2 to 5 p.m., includes a museum store sale, a visit from Aetna Hose Hook and Ladder Company’s antique fire engine and food available for purchase from Fletcher’s Kitchen Food Truck.
The museum is located at 429 S. College Ave., in the old Newark Train Station under the South College Avenue bridge. Limited parking, including handicapped parking, is available at the museum. Additional parking can be found at Phillips Park, Lewis Park, Kells Park and the Newark Amtrak station.
Another new exhibit focuses on the history of the Dean Woolen Mill, its successor National Vulcanized Fibre, and Deandale, the neighborhood that surrounded the mill – the site of Timothy’s Restaurant today.
The museum recently received a donation of several blueprints and other documents from NVF, which turned rag paper into vulcanized fibre, which was similar to plastic.
Torbey said another highlight this year is the Treasures from Private Collections exhibit, which includes items on loan from several Newarkers. She said her favorite item is a 1838 class catalog from Newark College.
The exhibit also features several artifacts donated by former mayor Vance Funk III, including a mayor’s police badge. Prior to 1954, the mayor had police powers, Torbey said.
The museum also has a new display honoring longtime board member and volunteer Gail Chickersky, who died in 2019. A lifelong Newarker, Chickersky was also active in several other organizations, including the Newark Senior Center, Pencader History Museum and Newark High School Alumni Association.
“She really gave her all for the community,” Torbey said.
The Newark History Museum will be open every Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. through late fall. Admission is free, though donations are welcomed.
