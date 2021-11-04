Newark Charter School seventh-grader Mackenna Witwer took inspiration from real-life problems with peer pressure and used it to write and illustrate her debut children’s book, “The Good Choice.”
“Look out for peer pressure,” Mackenna said when asked about the message of the book. “Peer pressure is everywhere amongst younger kids.”
Mackenna wrote the initial ideas for the book on napkins at the Cheesecake Factory while having dinner with her mother, Danielle, who is credited as a co-author for the book.
“The Good Choice,” focuses on a group of bees who have to get nectar for their hive and come across a strange batch of flowers. Most of the bees get nectar from the strange flowers, except for George, who wants to continue using the safe nectar. The strange nectar ends up getting the bees sick, and George must help save the hive.
Mackenna drew all the illustrations in the book using computer software. Danielle Witwer said her daughter wants to become a graphic design artist when she grows up.
“When the hive got sick, MacKenna drew a really cute picture of the bees having the bee sniffles and the bee sneezes,” she said.
Mackenna wrote and illustrated the book over winter break last year. She is now working on other writing projects, “The Hidden” and “Down Deep,” which are in the fantasy vein.
Copies of “The Good Choice” were distributed to each elementary classroom at Newark Charter. Mackenna talked about her book to her sister’s third-grade class, giving students the rare opportunity to meet an author.
“All her friends were asking, ‘What is it like to have a famous sister?’” she said.
“The Good Choice,” published by Fulton Books, is available at a variety of online bookstores, including Amazon, Abebooks and Barnes and Noble.
