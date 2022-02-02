When the Blue Hens take the field this fall, fans in Delaware Stadium will have a new way to keep tabs on all the gridiron action.
University officials announced last week they will install two new video boards in Delaware Stadium in time for the fall football season.
The main video display in the north endzone will measure 40 feet high by 60 feet wide, while a second display in the south endzone will measure 11 feet high by 18 feet wide.
Another new video board will be installed at nearby Grant Stadium, which includes a soccer field and track.
“We are incredibly excited to install brand new, state-of-the-art video boards at Delaware Stadium and Grant Stadium this fall,” Athletic Director Chrissi Rawak said in a prepared statement. “We are thrilled to add these digital displays, as we continue to make upgrades across our facilities that will improve the experiences of our fans and other events that take place in these venues.”
In addition to the equipment installation, the Blue Hens will also receive a content package that will be produced and delivered by Daktronics Creative Services.
The video boards are the latest in a series of upgrades to Delaware Stadium. The west stands were rebuilt in 2019 to include chair-back seats and other upgrades. Last year marked the opening of the Whitney Athletic Center, which includes a weight room, academic center for athletes, training room, press box and stadium club.
The old video board at Delaware Stadium was installed in 2008 but began to show its age in recent years, with a number of pixels missing or discolored.
