A man is facing attempted murder charges after investigators reportedly linked him to a handgun that fired six shots at a vehicle traveling on Elkton Road in March, causing the car to crash just over the state line in Maryland.
Investigators identified the alleged gunman as Gordon Leon Turner III, 21, who lives in the Stonegate Apartments on Elkton Road.
Turner was arrested early Tuesday morning — six days after Maryland State Police detectives received ballistics testing results indicating that a Glock handgun that the investigators had confiscated from Turner is the same firearm that had been used in the shooting.
Cecil County Sheriff’s Office deputies nabbed Turner at approximately 1:40 a.m. Tuesday after happening upon him inside a parked vehicle at the Elk River Boat Launch in a county park on River Bend Parkway, off Oldfield Point Road, southeast of Elkton, reported Capt. Michael Holmes, a CCSO spokesman. During a patrol check, deputies learned that MSP wanted Turner on an arrest warrant relating to the March shooting incident, Holmes explained.
Two people reportedly witnessed that shooting incident, which occurred at approximately 2 p.m. on March 8 in the 1600 block of Elkton Road. according to police.
“Both witnesses and victims corroborated that a verbal argument occurred between the two parties prior to the shooting occurring," investigators wrote in court documents.
The witnesses told investigators that a passenger in a moving black Nissan Altima fired a handgun at a nearby vehicle that also was traveling in the westbound lane of Elkton Road, police said. The gunfire caused the driver of the targeted vehicle to lose control of the automobile, which drifted over the median and across two eastbound lanes of opposing traffic, before running off the road and overturning, police added.
Ambulance crews drove the two men who had been inside the targeted vehicle from the scene to Christiana Hospital, where they were treated for unspecified injuries relating to the crash, according to MSP officials, who further reported that the bullets did not strike the the victims.
However, there were six bullet holes in the car, court records show.
Detectives developed two suspects — Turner, whom investigators identified as the alleged shooter, and 29-year-old Ajen Jazper English, who purportedly was driving the Nissan Altima at the time of the shooting, according to court records. As of Tuesday, based on a search of Cecil County court records, investigators had not arrested and charged English. Information on English’s status was unavailable on Tuesday.
Detectives searched Turner’s residence, where they found and seized a black Glock 27 S/N ZAS726 handgun, a 22-round Glock magazine containing 19 .40 S&W Federal bullets, two cell phones and an orange pill bottle containing suspected illegal drugs, court records allege.
Ballistics testing linked the Glock to the March 8 shooting, according to court documents.
Turner is prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition because he is a “fugitive from justice” and because of his juvenile court record, police added.
Turner is facing 32 criminal charges, including two counts each of attempted first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault and reckless endangerment, according to court records. Other charges against Turner include use of a firearm in the commission of a felony or a crime of violence, possession of a concealed dangerous weapon, reckless endangerment from a car and illegal possession of a regulated firearm, court records show.
He remained in jail on no bond Tuesday, according to court records.
