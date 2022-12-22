A Glasgow man who had been on the lam for approximately four months after allegedly shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend’s boyfriend inside an Elkton, Md., residence – in the presence of his former partner and her 2-year-old daughter – is now in custody in South Carolina, police reported.
Police in Richland County, S.C., arrested the suspect – Mikal Djuan Keller, 36, of the unit block of Avignon Drive – on Dec. 16 after investigators had tracked down the alleged killer to an unspecified location in that jurisdiction, according to the Elkton Police Department.
As of Wednesday, Keller remained jailed in Richland County, S.C., and was awaiting extradition back to Cecil County, where he is facing 19 criminal charges related to the deadly August shooting.
Court records indicate that first-degree murder, second-degree murder, manslaughter, home invasion, armed robbery, first-degree burglary, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony or a crime of violence, first-degree assault and reckless endangerment are among the charges filed against Keller.
Keller stands accused gunning down John Dorsey, 32, at approximately 1:45 a.m. on Aug. 17 inside his ex-girlfriend’s apartment in the 100 block of Rudy Park, which is off Singerly Road (Route 213) on the north side of town. Keller allegedly shot Dorsey once in the head, police said. An ambulance crew took Dorsey to Christiana Hospital in Delaware, where he died shortly after arriving.
A few hours before the fatal shooting, Keller and his ex-girlfriend had been arguing over the phone, police said. It was a continuation of an ongoing dispute between the two, with Keller maintaining that she owed him money and him denying that the 2-year-old girl is his child, police added.
“They hadn’t seen each other in a while,” EPD Det. Sgt. Ronald Odom said in August, noting that they had communicated over the phone a few times, however, regarding the ongoing “dispute over the paternity of the child.”
After their last phone call ended sometime during the late-night hours of Aug. 16 or the early-morning hours of Aug. 17, Keller came to the Rudy Park apartment, forced his way through a rear door and went to a second-floor bedroom — where he, once again, confronted his former girlfriend over the issue, police reported.
Then, he allegedly pulled a gun and shot Dorsey in the head while Keller’s ex-girlfriend and daughter were a few feet away, police said. Afterward, police added, Keller fled from the residence, leaving his ex-girlfriend and daughter in the bedroom with the gravely-wounded Dorsey.
“They were all in the same room when it happened. It happened pretty quick,” Odom said, before expressing relief that Keller left swiftly after fatally shooting Dorsey and that his focus did not shift to his ex-girlfriend and their toddler daughter. “It’s a miracle this wasn’t a triple-murder.”
Odom described Dorsey as the boyfriend of Keller’s ex-girlfriend. He reported that Dorsey had been staying at his girlfriend’s Rudy Park residence and that he lived elsewhere.
