Delaware reports 413 new coronavirus cases, 12 more deaths

Delaware reported 413 new cases and 12 more deaths on Tuesday as the coronavirus outbreak continues to hit hard in Sussex County.
The new deaths included ranged in age from 60 to 101. Six were women and six were men. Six were New Castle County residents, five were Sussex County residents, and one involved an unknown county of residence at this time. Eight of the 12 most recent deaths involved individuals with underlying health conditions. Nine individuals were residents of long-term care facilities.
Since the outbreak began, a total of 37 Delawareans have died from the virus. The deceased have ranged in age from 32 to 103 years old. Of those who have died, 69 were women and 68 were men. A total of 63 individuals were from New Castle County, 23 were from Kent County, 50 were from Sussex County. One county of residence is currently unknown. Eighty-six of the deaths have involved residents from long-term care facilities.
Of the 4,575 confirmed cases in Delaware, 1,701 are in New Castle County, 728 are in Kent County, and 2,114 are in Sussex County. There are also 11 cases for which the county of residence is unknown.
According to officials, 337 patients are hospitalized – the most since the outbreak began – and 60 are critically ill.
Meanwhile, 100 more people have fully recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,096.
More than 16,600 people have tested negative.
State officials are ramping up coronavirus testing in southern Delaware in the wake of community screenings that indicate widespread COVID-19 infection.
Gov. John Carney on Tuesday described Sussex County as a “hot spot” for coronavirus after testing of more than 750 individuals in community screenings last week found that more than 35% were positive for COVID-19. The screenings did not require a person to have a doctor's referral or show any symptoms of the disease.
State officials are partnering with area hospitals to expand testing of high-risk populations. They consist of people with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, those living or working with someone who has tested positive, family members or housemates of poultry industry workers, and those with chronic medical conditions.
Officials also plan to increase outreach and education efforts aimed at vulnerable populations in Sussex County. Those efforts will include phone alerts, billboard messages, printed materials and social media.
Carney asked the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week to assist in community testing and contact tracing efforts. The CDC has sent an epidemiology team to Delaware to help quantify and stem the spread of the disease downstate, officials said.
The infection rate in Sussex County is more than three times higher than northern Delaware’s New Castle County, which is much more heavily populated. The virus has become particularly prevalent among the Hispanic and Haitian communities and Sussex County’s poultry processing plants, according to public health officials.
Information from the Associated Press was used in this article.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.