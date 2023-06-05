One person was arrested at a Newark apartment complex after a barricade situation that lasted more than four hours Monday afternoon.
The incident happened at the Compass at the Grove apartment complex, which is located in the Grove at Newark, formerly known as College Square Shopping Center.
The incident began when U.S. Marshals arrived to serve a warrant at the complex, and the situation escalated into a barricade. State troopers were called to the scene to assist around 1:20 p.m., according to Senior Cpl. Jason Hatchell, a spokesman for Delaware State Police.
The barricaded man was armed with a handgun, Hatchell said.
There was a heavy police presence at the scene, including an armored vehicle and a mobile command center. Newark Police Department officers had a portion of the shopping center blocked off.
Police negotiators could be heard trying to talk with the barricaded person via loudspeaker, repeating the phrase "We have your apartment surrounded."
The man was taken into custody just before 5 p.m., and police left the scene by 5:30 p.m.
No one was injured.
A woman who lives at the apartment complex, who was standing outside with friends, said residents first started noticing a police presence at the complex in the early afternoon. Officers blocked hallways inside one of the buildings and told residents to gather in the central atrium until further notice.
The barricade situation was an unusual sight at the 306-unit Compass at the Grove, which opened last year and is marketed as luxury apartments where the rents reach upward of $3,000 per month.
"We were saying they better lower our rent," the resident, who declined to give her name, joked.
More information will be found here as it becomes available.
