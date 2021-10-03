What do you get when you mix together a chain-smoking alcoholic mother and two daughters, one of which is supportive but emotionally unstable, while the other is a genius but the object of their mother’s wrath?
You get a whole lot of peculiar family dynamics in New Direction Community Theater’s “The Effect of Gamma Rays on Man-in-the-Moon Marigolds,” which opens tonight in St. Leonard.
“I love this play, it’s challenging and it runs the gamut from extremely emotional to difficult,” said director Didi Olney, who was an assistant director back when her Pensacola, Fla., high school staged the play. “You see the relationships that are like night and day but then you have these funny moments that kind of lighten the entire show so it really takes you on a rollercoaster.”
Olney said she has wanted to stage the Pulitzer prize-winning play ever since she became the theater’s artistic director several years ago.
“We were talking about what shows we wanted to do, and we wanted to do some that were a little bit more serious, a little bit more emotionally complicated,” Olney said. “I’ve heard mixed things from people like, ‘That’s a difficult show,’ but it’s such a wonderful show.”
The play was cast in January 2020 and originally scheduled to run in May last year, but was pushed to this fall because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“I’ve been in theater my whole life so there’s been a lot of influences I’ve been able to pull on, which has definitely helped, but this has definitely been the hardest role I’ve done,” said Kate Harrison, a stay-at-home mom from Huntingtown, who plays the role of Beatrice Hunsdorfer, the bitter, angry-at-the-world mother. “It’s been horrible because [my fellow actors] have been so wonderful and great, so it’s so hard to be the one to yell at them.”
Cassie Cornelius, who is a freshman at Patuxent High School, plays the role of shy, quiet, soft-spoken yet genius daughter, Tillie.
“I identify a lot with Tillie because I’m very quiet and very reserved,” Cornelius said of her first adult role. “Beatrice is constantly talking down to her and she’s not going to react to that, and it’s so hard to sit there and then watch the rabbit being silly and not say anything.”
Tillie’s sister Ruth, who has several complex layers, is portrayed by Amanda Connelley, an insurance agent from California.
“She has experienced something traumatizing and it affects her mind in a harsh way,” Connelley said. “And you can definitely tell she’s never received any motherly love and while she doesn’t understand why she gives Tilly extra attention, she wants to steal that attention to make up for all the attention she’s never received.”
Sarah Slack plays Janice Vickery, who launches into a lengthy, though mystifying speech about animals.
“Janice is very hyper obsessed with the idea of science and exploring the anatomy of animals, and she lets that obsession go on a little too far to where she gets too excited about some things that are a little crazy for a kid to be excited about,” said Slack, a theater veteran who directs her monologue toward a skeleton complete with googly eyes. “I think she’s really cool, and maybe a little crazy.”
Danna Blais plays the non-speaking role of Nanny, who is just another target for Beatrice, who seriously considers offing the elderly woman.
“This [role] is a little challenging because Nanny can’t see [well] and she can’t hear,” said Blais, who retired after a 30-year career as a project manager for the federal government. “It’s hard to hold back and not participate more.”
The play is about two hours long.
“It’s wonderfully entertaining and it has something for everyone,” Olney said. “It will definitely keep you in your seat.”
