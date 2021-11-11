Looking for the perfect holiday gift for a Cecil County loving friend or family member? Need a few jokes or stories to share with friends? The Historical Society of Cecil County has the solution to your problem!
The HSCC was founded in 1932 by a group of citizens who wished to preserve our county’s past. This latest Cecil County title includes some of our best stories and offers them to readers who may not have seen them before or just want to preserve them to read again.
The Historical Society of Cecil County has put together a collection of articles written by past and current members, as well as some directly from newspapers of the times. Since 1955, many members of the HSCC have been writing articles highlighting interesting events, places, and people of our area. The hope is that Cecil Snippets will be an annual publication.
In Cecil Snippets: History, Folklore, and Humor of Cecil County’s Past, Vol. 1 you’ll learn about the Blue Ball Tavern, Old St. Patrick’s Chapel, Cat Swamp, Cokesbury Methodist Church, Shelemiah Methodist Church, Mt. Aviat Academy, Rock Springs, and Stanley’s Newsstand. Additionally, stories about crimes of the past, such as the trial of Palmer Ricketts and the murder of Captain Thomas Camp appear in the book.
With a few exceptions, the stories were compiled from The Bulletin of the Historical Society of Cecil County, The Cecil Historical Journal, The Inkwell, and the Cecil Whig. Some of the “snippets” were taken directly from old newspapers of the time. It was self-published on Amazon.
During December’s First Friday, the historical society will have copies of the book for sale. The paperback version of the book is available on Amazon for $24.99. The Kindle version of the book is also available on Amazon as a Kindle download for $9.99. Stop by and pick up a copy!
All proceeds of the book will go to the funding of restoration and preservation projects, such as the Duke Log Cabin, the complete 1800s general store now housed in the historical society’s basement. the DeWitt Military Museum. The historical society is a 501 (C) (3) organization, and operates with an all-volunteer staff.
