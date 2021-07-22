C.E. Moore and Brad Weigel teamed up with Earthbound Books to self-publish “Wild Wonders of Maryland,” which highlights the state’s amazing and unique natural wonders for ages 9 to 12 and beyond.
The Wild Wonders series — “Alabama” was released in 2020 and a a book about Virginia is currently in the works — inspires children to learn about and appreciate plants and animals in the wild.
Moore, a visual designer who lives in Washington, D.C., and Weigel, an ecologist, explore common species such as the blue crab, diamondback terrapin and rockfish, but also rarer species like the smoky shrew, northern saw-whet owl, and larch tree.
The book also explores three remarkable places known for their unique habitats; the Finzel Swamp Preserve, Soldiers Delight Natural Environment Area and Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge.
The book also explores wildlife across the state that highlights areas like the Chesapeake Bay and the mysterious Delmarva bays.
The 46-page book, which features more than 80 beautifully-crafted illustrations, informative graphics and engaging activities, is available at Amazon and independent bookstores through Bookshop (https://bookshop.org).
How long have you been writing, and how did you get started?
C.E. Moore: I started the Wild Wonders book series in March 2020 at the beginning of the pandemic. But, I was always writing stories as a kid about hidden doorways and far-off realms. I focus on children’s books because as a visual designer, it allows me to create with both word and image. Creating these books is a bucket-list dream — the pandemic presented me an unexpected opportunity of focused time and space.
What inspires you to write?
I am passionate about nature. The series allows me a platform to show my enthusiasm for the wild things. Hopefully, by learning just how interconnected we all are, the books can inspire others to love the outdoors and want to protect our natural environment.
Do you consider writing to be a career?
I have learned so much already and take joy in creating these books that it feels more like a treasured gift than a line of work. I like to think of myself as a creative tinkerer, whether it’s upholstering chairs or writing a children’s book, I’m always dabbling in something. So, if pursuing one’s curiosity could be a career, then I have found my life’s purpose.
What kind of writing process do you use?
My background is in visual design, so I team up with an ecologist to research and select unique ecosystems for the books. Also, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources has been a treasure trove of information. After compiling the research, I make an outline of topics and create the written structure. I will go through at least three to four revisions to make the text kid-friendly and hopefully exciting to read!
Who are some of your
favorite authors and why?
There are so many good authors to choose from, but for the purposes of the book series, I would have to say that Lucy Maud Montgomery and Jane Austen stand out for their whimsical approach to writing about bucolic landscapes and countryside adventures.
What do you want readers to know about you?
I love a good story. I’m fascinated by the art of storytelling, especially in how we use stories to relate and connect to one another’s experiences. I’m hopeful that the story of Maryland’s wild places will inspire Marylanders to be proud of the rich natural heritage they have.
Please include a brief
description of your book
In this illustrated sensory journey of Maryland’s rich wildlife you’ll find an abundance of diverse marine life in the Chesapeake Bay, the nation’s largest estuary. Venture further to learn about a remnant boreal fen, mysterious shallow depressions, a ribbon of barren land underlain by a rare, oceanic rock known for its snakelike appearance, and so much more!
Please include an excerpt from the book
“During the last ice age, large beasts like bison, mastodons, and mammoths roamed through evergreen forests and across vast grasslands of what is now Maryland.
Much of Maryland’s landscape some twelve thousand years ago was similar to an Alaskan tundra — cold and marshy. Some three thousand years ago, it was warm and dry. Over time, these climate fluctuations created pockets of atypical species like the bald cypress and larch trees, of which only a few stands remain in Maryland.
Geology and climate also played a role in forming Maryland’s most dominant waterway, the Chesapeake Bay. As the largest estuary in the United States, it makes up a significant portion of the state’s seven thousand* miles of shoreline. Biologically rich, the bay is the wintering grounds for more than one million migratory birds and supports more than 3,600 species.
From east to west, Maryland extends 198 miles from the sandy dunes and tidal marshes of the Coastal Plain to the streams and hardwood forests of the Allegheny Mountains. With its many varied landscapes stretching across six ecoregions, Maryland embodies its popular state nickname, ‘America in Miniature.’”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.