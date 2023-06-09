France NASCAR Le Mans Garage 56 Auto Racing

A replica of NASCAR’s Garage 56 Hendrick Motorsports entry is displayed at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in Le Mans, France, Thursday, June 8, 2023. NASCAR has arrived at the 24 Hours of Le Mans and even though its a specialized entry that can’t race for the win, just being part of the biggest endurance race in the world has the industry buzzing to be part of the global stage. (AP Photo/Jenna Fryer)

 Jenna Fryer

LE MANS, France (AP) — The engine of the Chevrolet Camaro has a distinct growl that cannot go unnoticed even among the most elite sports cars in the world at the 24 Hours of Le Mans. When the Hendrick Motorsports crew fired up the car inside Garage 56, NASCAR chairman Jim France broke into a huge grin and gave a thumbs up.

