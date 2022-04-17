Music and dance schedules
Dance stage
9 a.m. Susan Baker Breton Dance
Workshop
9:30 a.m. Kaitlyn Likas “The Wild Irish Rose” Scottish Highland Dance & Music
10 a.m. Old Dominion Dancers
10:30 a.m. O’Grady Quinlan Academy of Irish Dance
11 a.m. Kaitlyn Likas “The Wild Irish Rose” Scottish Highland Dance & Music
11:30 a.m. Hunt School of Irish Dance
Noon Afternoon Dance Party
(open to all)
1 p.m. The Rock Creek Morris Women
1:30 p.m. Shannon Dunne Dance
2 p.m. Culkin Live with Lilt
3 p.m. Southern Maryland Traditional Dance
4 p.m. Tir na Nog and Pond Scum
5 p.m. Kristin Butke School of Irish Dance
Pub stage
10 a.m. Celtic Machinations
11 a.m. Poisoned Dwarf
Noon Living History demonstration
12:15 p.m. Crikwater
1:30 p.m. Chris Norman & Robin Bullock
2:45 p.m. Andrew Dodds with
Emily Martin and Kevin Elam
4 p.m. Crikwater
5:15 p.m. Encore, lingering Craic,
winding down
Glen stage
10 a.m. Gary and Annie Pape
11 a.m. Andrew Dodds with
12:15 p.m. Gary and Annie Pape
1:30 p.m. Celtic Machinations
2:45 p.m. Poisoned Dwarf
4 p.m. Chris Norman & Robin Bullock
5:15 p.m. Open jam session
