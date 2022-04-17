Music and dance schedules

Dance stage

9 a.m. Susan Baker Breton Dance

Workshop

9:30 a.m. Kaitlyn Likas “The Wild Irish Rose” Scottish Highland Dance & Music

10 a.m. Old Dominion Dancers

10:30 a.m. O’Grady Quinlan Academy of Irish Dance

11 a.m. Kaitlyn Likas “The Wild Irish Rose” Scottish Highland Dance & Music

11:30 a.m. Hunt School of Irish Dance

Noon Afternoon Dance Party

(open to all)

1 p.m. The Rock Creek Morris Women

1:30 p.m. Shannon Dunne Dance

2 p.m. Culkin Live with Lilt

3 p.m. Southern Maryland Traditional Dance

4 p.m. Tir na Nog and Pond Scum

5 p.m. Kristin Butke School of Irish Dance

Pub stage

10 a.m. Celtic Machinations

11 a.m. Poisoned Dwarf

Noon Living History demonstration

12:15 p.m. Crikwater

1:30 p.m. Chris Norman & Robin Bullock

2:45 p.m. Andrew Dodds with

Emily Martin and Kevin Elam

4 p.m. Crikwater

5:15 p.m. Encore, lingering Craic,

winding down

Glen stage

10 a.m. Gary and Annie Pape

11 a.m. Andrew Dodds with

Emily Martin and Kevin Elam

Noon Living History demonstration

12:15 p.m. Gary and Annie Pape

1:30 p.m. Celtic Machinations

2:45 p.m. Poisoned Dwarf

4 p.m. Chris Norman & Robin Bullock

5:15 p.m. Open jam session

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.