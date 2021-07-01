The 1 July 1871 edition of the Cecil Whig ran an article about an unidentified woman who was murdered near Chase’s Station in Baltimore County with mysterious connection to Elkton.
“A most foul and wanton murder of an insane girl was committed near Chase’s Station, in Baltimore county, on Friday night, June 23d, by six young men, who are now confined in Towsontown jail. A young unknown woman had been wandering along the railroad, from station to station, for several days, and reaching Chase’s Station, on that evening, about 6 o’clock, she left the cars, and after some aimless talk with the agent, which showed her to be insane, she rambled to the house of a farmer named Wilson, about three-quarters of a mile from the station. Wilson’s sons and some other boys about 18 years of age, have formed a minstrel band, and Wilson’s is the usual place of meeting. When the unhappy wanderer reached Wilson’s, she encountered this troupe and asked to hire a horse and carriage to convey her some distance on the turnpike. She finally offered to pay ten dollars for the horse and carriage. The boys finding that she was crazy, bandied some epithets with her and demanded to see her money before furnishing her the horse and carriage. She refused and started off, followed by Benjamin Wilson, William Hughes, John Ahrens and John Wheeler.
After following her a short distance, the boys left her and went to the house of a man named Joseph League, four hundred yards from the station, whom they waked up and told him about the queer woman they were hunting. League got up, took his double barreled shot gun, and went with the boys in pursuit of the girl. The party came up with the girl, about a mile and a quarter from the station, who was seated on the side of the county road near where it crosses the railroad. The murderers give the only account of what took place between them and the girl. They allege that she was accosted by them, and replied by an opprobrious epithet, which so enraged League, that he alleges he shot before he had time to think. Why did half a dozen men go on the hunt of a crazy, inoffensive girl, with loaded guns, in the dead hour of night? We have recently had numerous accounts of ku klux outrages, but this murder in Baltimore county was the most fiendish that we have ever read or heard of. A police officer from Baltimore visited Elkton on Thursday, in quest of facts in relation to the murdered girl, she having a ring which she said belonged to Mr. Dunbar, of Elkton.
It appeared that she had stopped at J. B. Dunbar’s saloon, a few days ago, and called for her supper, but as she was not waited on as speedily as she thought she ought to be, she left in disgust. Nothing was known of the ring, and the woman was an entire stranger here.”
Joseph League was indicted for Murder and tried on 30 October 1871 at Townsontown however; the jury did not reach a verdict. On 15 January 1872 he was retried before the court according to the Aegis & Intelligencer. The young woman was disinterred and the paper reports, “three shots were discovered in the brain”. Judges Yellott and Watters divided in their opinion set a new trial date for 29 January 1872. By October of 1872 the case was tried four times without verdict and it is presumed that it was then removed to another county.
The identity of the woman who was murdered remains unknown however, several papers at the time speculated that her name was Martha Doherty based on a statement from Mary McManus of Baltimore who employed Martha and also would also admit her to Bay View Asylum when “having an insane spell”. Martha and her parents emigrated from Ireland to Philadelphia and then eventually moved to Baltimore.
