Md. hotels fighting to survive COVID-19’s economic impact

Below is a list of online resources available to Maryland hotel and business owners.
Maryland Business Express — a centralized location for business owners to locate possible resources during the pandemic.
Small Business Administration — the SBA provides low-interest disaster loans to help businesses and homeowners recover from declared disasters.
Maryland Department of Commerce — Maryland COVID-19 emergency relief fund programs for businesses.
Maryland Department of Commerce — Maryland small business COVID-19 emergency relief grant fund.
Maryland Department of Labor — COVID-19 Layoff Aversion Fund – workforce development and adult learning
