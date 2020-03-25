Md. hotels fighting to survive COVID-19’s economic impact

Below is a list of online resources available to Maryland hotel and business owners.

Maryland Business Express — a centralized location for business owners to locate possible resources during the pandemic.

https://egov.maryland.gov/businessexpress

Small Business Administration — the SBA provides low-interest disaster loans to help businesses and homeowners recover from declared disasters.

https://www.sba.gov/funding-programs/disaster-assistance

Maryland Department of Commerce — Maryland COVID-19 emergency relief fund programs for businesses.

https://commerce.maryland.gov/fund/maryland-small-business-covid-19-emergency-relief-fund-programs

Maryland Department of Commerce — Maryland small business COVID-19 emergency relief grant fund.

https://commerce.maryland.gov/fund/maryland-small-business-covid-19-emergency-relief-grant-fund

Maryland Department of Labor — COVID-19 Layoff Aversion Fund – workforce development and adult learning

http://www.labor.maryland.gov/employment/covidlafund.shtml

