BALTIMORE (AP) — A federal grand jury has indicted a Maryland man for committing crimes while he was on federal supervised release, prosecutors said.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Maryland said in a news release on Wednesday that Delmarcus Branford, 31, of Elkridge, is charged with possession with intent to distribute controlled substances, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime; and for being a felon in possession of a firearm.
The indictment and other court documents say that during 2020, Branford conducted multiple drug deals with undercover law enforcement officers. He was indicted in Baltimore City Circuit Court and a federal arrest warrant was issued for his violation of supervised release.
Court documents also say Branford continued selling drugs, posting photos of himself with large amounts of cash, luxury vehicles, high-end clothing and other items on social media, meant to show his success. A search warrant executed at Branford’s home led to the seizure of nearly $39,000 in cash and electronic devices and a search of a Maserati he was seen driving turned up drugs, a scale and a firearm, according to the news release.
Branford faces a life sentenced on the charge of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, the news release said.
