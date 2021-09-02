NEWARK — Khari Hayden, better known as Khayden, is a familiar presence on Main Street, playing saxophone for diners and passersby since he was a freshman at University of Delaware.
Now, Hayden is expanding his work, creating albums of original music and moving into other mediums, but it all comes back to Main Street.
“People are willing to slow down and enjoy the music here in Newark,” said Hayden, who can often be found performing in front of Walgreens at the corner of Main Street and Center Street.
Outside of music, Hayden works in graphic design, photography and videography to make a living entirely with creative work.
“I haven’t worked a regular job in three years,” Hayden said. “It’s been amazing.”
Hayden got his start when a high school teacher asked him to play on Main Street, since Hayden previously performed on the Ocean City boardwalk. Hayden was skeptical because there were no other strong street performers in Newark. But once he started going to UD, things changed.
“When my friends would go out to party, I decided I would go out to Main Street and play sax outside. People were having a good time and it took off from there. I fell in love instantly,” Hayden said. “As soon as I saw the difference I can make in people’s day, I knew I had to keep doing it.”
Hayden dropped out of UD after his freshman year to pursue creative work full time.
Hayden began doing pop covers but now has moved to original music or improvisational work, often over relaxed lo-fi hip-hop beats.
“It’s the freedom of not having to lock into somebody else’s idea,” Hayden said.
Hayden said he often views songs similarly to a vocalist, with a focus on melody. He has a repertoire of songs ranging from pop by Bruno Mars to more jazz-influenced music by Nat King Cole and Frank Sinatra.
“When I do these covers, I’m singing through my horn,” Hayden said.
Hayden is chiefly inspired by singers, such as Stevie Wonder, Alicia Keys and the gospel singers he grew up listening to. His two biggest saxophonist influences are jazz musician Gerald Albright, who has worked with Phil Collins, and Kirk Whalum, best known for his work with Whitney Houston. Hayden met Whalum at the last Clifford Brown Jazz Festival in Wilmington and discussed music with one of his idols.
“Any saxophonist who’s been doing this thing for a while understands that there’s no advice that really has to be given once you feel comfortable as you,” Hayden said when asked if the saxophonist gave him any advice.
Hayden plays by ear and musical memory.
“I wasn’t afraid to make mistakes. A lot of people could be as good as I am at playing by ear, but people just need to not be afraid of making mistakes and hitting wrong notes,” Hayden said. “What are ‘wrong notes?’ A note that wasn’t preferred by you, or by the original songwriter? It’s all perspective.”
Hayden recently released an EP, “Sax Tapes,” a collaboration with producer Chris Roethel recorded at Occupy Studios on Main Street. The EP is available on streaming services such as Apple Music and in CD format at Long Play Cafe on Main Street.
The EP is a collection of improvisations over Roethel’s beats, made to have a relaxed atmosphere.
“I got in the booth, pressed record, did one or two takes max, and that was it,” Hayden said. “I wanted to keep the rawness and the organicness of it.”
Hayden is currently working on a sequel to the project.
“I like to find out which notes are wrong so I can find out which notes are right,” Hayden said when asked about his improvising techniques.
Hayden is also known for his performances on the social media site Reddit, something he started to connect with an audience during the pandemic. His first stream at the height of the pandemic had over 500,000 viewers. Hayden streams most of his performances on Main Street, along with other concerts.
The biggest difficulty is how weather can completely destroy his show. However, Hayden has previously played “It Will Rain,” by Bruno Mars when a storm starts to come down, before he has to run to his car to save his saxophone.
Hayden’s Main Street performances have led to shows at weddings and other events, including work with the non-profit record label AfterShock, but he is still drawn to the joy of busking.
“It’s the energy of the street – like the cars going by, you don’t know what’s gonna happen,” Hayden said. “Who’s gonna come up to you, who’s gonna dance? Who’s going to cry to the song that you’re playing that was their mom’s favorite song? You don’t know what will happen out here.”
Newark Neighbors is a biweekly column that spotlights everyday Newarkers who have an interesting story. Know somebody who should be featured? Contact reporter Matt Hooke at mhooke@chespub.com.
