LPGA Tour Golf

Lydia Ko, of New Zealand, left, sets up her shot on the 18th tee during the first round of the Mizuho Americas Open golf tournament, Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Liberty National Golf Course in Jersey City, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

 John Minchillo

GALLOWAY, N.J. (AP) — Greg Norman tantalized the best women golfers in the world with a big-bucks flicker of hope that, they too — possibly anyone from a former world No. 1 like Nelly Korda to Stanford phenom Rose Zhang — could eventually revel in the spoils offered by Saudi-backed LIV Golf.

