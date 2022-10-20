Tuesday, Oct. 18
UCBAC Boys Soccer
North East 9, Edgewood 2
Rising Sun 3, Perryville 1
UCBAC Volleyball
Patterson Mill 3, Rising Sun 1
North East 3, Havre de Grace 0
Bohemia Manor 3, Perryville 1
Edgewood 3, Elkton 0
UCBAC XC
North East, North Harford at Harford Tech
North East top five boys finishers: Daniel Katz 18:00 (3), Richard Snyder 21:25 (19), Donovan O’Brien 21:26 (20), Anthony Travisano 23:37 (26)
North East top five girls finishers: Leanna Rogers 20:06 (1), Cassie mcCullough 24:03 (11)
Bohemia Manor, C. Milton Wright at Edgewood
Bohemia Manor top five boys finishers: Ethan Dell 18:31.5 (1), John Conley 19:25.2 (6), Leighton Dell 19:38.2 (9), Jason Wolfenden 20:09.2 (10), Robert Heinzelman 20:35 (15), 2nd place
Bohemia Manor top five girls finishers: Skylar Pizzulli 21:48.5 (3), Nicole Davis 27:13.2 (18), Jacey Williams 34:46 (25), Abigail Holloway 38:35 (26), Courtnaey Wright 38:36 (27), 3rd place
Perryville, Patterson Mill at Havre de Grace
Perryville top five boys finishers: Michael Young 17:54.3 (1), Brendan Kazor 21:16.3 (15), Mike Pham 21:46.5 (16), Brigham Adams 24:23.5 (23), Jordan Ulmer 24:28.6 (24), 3rd place
Perryville top five girls finishers: Kinsey McCullough 25:42.2 (12), Brianna Barrett 34:44.3 (16)
Rising Sun, Aberdeen at Bel Air
Rising Sun top five boys finishers: John Ferry 17:33.4 (6), Niklas Haraldsson 19:01.1 (10), Matt McKay 19:26.6 (13), Landen Milloway 20:07.3 (17), Jakob Edwards 20:08.6 (18), 3rd place
Rising Sun top five girls finishers: Emily Wishart 21:35.1 (1), Amanda Callaghan 23:34.8 (6), Kaitlin Perry 23:59 (7), Isabella Davis 26:50.5 (18), Isabelle Griffith 27:10.1 (19)
Wednesday, Oct. 19
UCBAC Field Hockey
Fallston 3, North East 1
Bohemia Manor 2, Rising Sun 0
Elkton 1, Edgewood 0
UCBAC Girls Soccer
Rising Sun 1, Bohemia Manor 0
Perryville 6, Aberdeen 1
North East 3, Elkton 0
Collegiate Volleyball
North Virginia CC 3, Cecil College 0
