COLORA — Sign ups for West Nottingham Academy’s men’s summer basketball league are currently underway. The league will play on Tuesday’s and Thursday’s starting July 11 and stretching to Aug. 17.
Players must be 18 years of age or older and there is a 12 player maximum per team. The team cost is $750 per team including referee fees. The cost for an individual is $75. Registration is open until June 5 or until the league is full.
Those interested can register at www.wna.org/athletics/msl and those with questions can contact West Nottingham Athletic Director Kirsty Leedham at kleedham@wna.org or at 410-658-8712.
Tuesday, April 25
MIL Baseball
FCA 5, Tri-State Christian 2
Kenny Kohler and Brayden Jones each drove in a run for the Crusaders. Jake Bannon went 2-for-4 at the plate for Tri-State. Jones went 2-for-3 at the dish for the Crusaders.
UCBAC Softball
Bohemia Manor 8, C. Milton Wright 1
Mariah Penta and Addie Sample each finished with two RBIs and a home run for the Eagles. Sample went 3-for-4 at the plate, while Penta went 2-for-4. Penta pitched seven innings of four hit softball, while striking out nine Mustang batters.
Tome 7, FCA 1
Addison Woods, Ashley Widdoes, Olvia Limberger and Ariana Mortez each finished with an RBI for the Titans. Limberger and Widdoes both went 2-for-3 at the plate. Tome’s pitching struck out 14 batters and allowed two hits in the win.
Local Scores
UCBAC Softball
Elkton 10, Joppatowne 0
UCBAC Girls Lacrosse
Perryville 13, Aberdeen 7
North East 16, Bohemia Manor 5
Elkton 13, Edgewood 7
UCBAC Tennis
Bohemia Manor 6, Elkton 5
North East 9, Havre De Grace 2
Perryville 7, Edgewood 4
Rising Sun 11, Joppatowne 0
Wednesday, April 26
UCBAC Baseball
Bohemia Manor 2, Perryville 0
Chris Harris allowed one hit and struck out nine Perryville batters in 4 2/3 innings work. Logan Hall picked up the save in 2 1/3 innings, allowing one hit and recording one strikeout. Kyle Polaski and Austin Farrow each drove in a run for the Eagles.
Havre De Grace 12, Elkton 7
Havre De Grace used a six-run second inning to take a seven-run lead over the Golden Elks. Caleb Potter went 2-for-4 with two RBIs. James LaManna and Langston Belser each drove in a run for Elkton. Jeremy Ruth and Jose Romero each totaled two hits for the Elks.
Bel Air 8, Rising Sun 4
Hayden Brooks went 3-for-3 at the plate for the Tigers. Aiden King and Bradley Dietz each drove in a run for Rising Sun. Bel Air scored 8 runs in the final three innings to erase a four-run Rising Sun lead.
UCBAC Softball
Rising Sun 3, Bel Air 2
Faith McCullough struck out six Bel Air batters in seven innings of work for the Tigers. Bri Cole led Rising Sun at the plate with one RBI and a pair of hits.
Perryville 6, Patterson Mill 4
Sarah Cantrell, Taegan Spier, Kayla Brustman, Taylor McGuirk and Kylee Seidle each drove in a run for the Panthers. Seidle went 3-for-3, while Riley Jackson went 2-for-3 at the plate. Spier picked up the win in the circle, allowing six hits, three earned runs and striking out two Patterson Mill batters.
Fallston 3, North East 0
Kalila Pace went 2-for-3 at the plate for the Indians. Taylor Zellner added a pair of hits for North East. Maddy Burns pitched seven innings for Fallston, striking out 10 North East batters and allowing five hits.
Local Scores
UCBAC Boys Lacrosse
North East 14, Joppatowne 2
Bohemia Manor 12, Edgewood 10
Rising Sun 15, Elkton 1
Aberdeen 13, Perryville 12
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.