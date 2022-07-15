What’s going on in and around the Cecil County sports scene:
Elkton, Havre de Grace take home softball state titles
The Elkton seniors rolled through the field in Gaithersburg with a 12-0 victory over Dorchester Little League to punch its ticket to the regional tournament. Elkton went 3-0 in the state tournament and gave up just two runs over the three games. Elkton started off its title quest with a 7-1 victory over Dorchester and a 8-1 victory over Calvert County/St. Mary’s Little League.
Elkton will compete in the Eastern Regional tournament in Worcester, Massachusetts for a spot in the Senior League World Series in southern Delaware. The regional tournament begins July 22.
Havre de Grace’s junior softball squad captured its own state title on Wednesday in a 16-5 win over Southern Maryland (SMYO) Little League. Havre de Grace recorded 18 hits in the victory. Bayleigh Carstetter and Lilly Dalton both finished the evening with 4 RBI’s. Dalton pitched a complete game in the victory and gave up six hits.
The win sends Havre de Grace to Connecticut for an opportunity to represent the eastern region in the Junior League World Series. The tournament begins July 20.
Pop’s Culture to host youth softball camp
Pop’s Culture in Rising Sun will host a youth softball clinic for children ages 7-18 on July 24. The clinic will be run by four Cecil County natives including Molly Dill, Emma Ritter, Kaitlyn Stewart and Kiersten Comer.
The clinic for ages 7-10 will begin at 9 a.m., ages 11-14 will start at 12 p.m. and ages 15-18 at 2. Registration closes on July 18. Contact Molly Dill to register at 443-907-0827.
All Season Sports Academy holding travel baseball tryouts
Tryouts for the 5 Star Mid-Atlantic Select 10u-12u travel baseball teams will be held July 20-21 at All Seasons Sports Academy for its upcoming 2022 fall season. The tryouts will begin at 6 p.m. with prospective athletes needing to only attend one tryout date.
