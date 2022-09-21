RISING SUN — The Tigers of Rising Sun knocked off county foes Elkton and North East on Wednesday with an impressive team score of 215. North East shot a 226 and Elkton shot a 254 with four golfers.
Jake Eckman served as the low-man for Rising Sun finishing with a career-best 39. North East’s Wyatt Cudmore shot a 39, also a personal-best. Recent state match qualifiers Noah Wallace and Tyler Hogue shot a 34 and 41 respectively.
North East’s Brandon Kristovich and Rising Sun’s Lucas Kilgore finished with a pair of 41’s. Elkton’s Simone Foye shot a 53 for the Golden Elks.
UCBAC Volleyball
Bohemia Manor 3, Perryville 1
The Eagles defeated the Panthers in sets of 25-17, 25-16 and 25-13. Perryville stole a second set victory of 25-22. Bo Manor has now won their last three matches and have a rematch of its season opener with Fallston on Friday.
UCBAC Girls Soccer
Perryville 3, Patterson Mill 2
Perryville rallied after trailing 2-0 at the half to keep its current undefeated season alive. Two goals by Sarah Murell and a goal by Brooklynn Myers helped lift the Panthers in the overtime victory. Sarah Cantrell finished with 8 saves.
UCBAC XC
Rising Sun, Elkton, Harford Tech
Rising Sun’s girls cross country squad took home another first place finish on Wednesday. Emily Wishart (22:30) and Katie Callaghan (23:20) placed second and third for the Tigers. Amanda Callaghan (23:44), Savannah Lacey (23:51) and Kaitlin Perry (24:22) rounded out Rising Sun’s scoring five. Rising Sun finished with 24 points.
Elkton did not finish with a team score. The Golden Elks runners included Mattea Marra (24:35), who finished tenth, and Sage North (32:48).
For the boys, the Tigers took home second place as a team with 31 points. John Ferry (18:07) was Rising Sun’s top runner and placed second. Niklas Haraldsson (20:33) placed fifth. Eli Mackie (21:10), Anthony McGonigle (21:29.5) and Landen Milloway (21:45) took Rising Sun’s other three scoring spots.
Four runners for Elkton crossed the finish line including Brendan Singer (23:02), Isaiah Daly (24:44), Beau Kammerzelt (25:16) and Nathan Wooster (28:58). The Golden Elks did not finish with a team score.
Daily Scores
Tuesday, Sept. 20
UCBAC Boys Soccer
Bohemia Manor 4, Joppatowne 0
Rising Sun 9, Edgewood 0
Aberdeen 2, North East 1
UCBAC Volleyball
North East 3, Havre de Grace 1
Patterson Mill 3, Rising Sun 0
Men’s Collegiate Soccer
Prince George’s CC 3, Cecil College 2
Wednesday, Sept. 21
UCBAC Field Hockey
North East 3, Harford Tech 0
UCBAC Girls Soccer
Rising Sun 4, North Harford 4
UCBAC Golf
Patterson Mill 247, Bohemia Manor 256, C. Milton Wright 266
