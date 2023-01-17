BERLIN — Tyler Garvin grabbed another first place finish for Rising Sun wrestling with a win at Stephen Decatur’s War on the Shore Wrestling Tournament over the weekend. Garvin defeated Sussex Central’s Malachi Stratton at 113-pounds. Five other Tigers placed in the top-eight at the two-day tournament. Elijah Farr placed third at 220-pounds and scored 24 points for Rising Sun. Mason Testerman grabbed fourth place at 182-pounds and scored 19 team points. At 138-pounds, Zach Garvin placed fourth and scored 18 team points. Xzavier Brown placed seventh at 120-pounds and Adan Stewart placed eighth at 106-pounds. Rising Sun placed ninth as a team with 120 points.
Perryville’s Brown, Trimble snag top-four spots at Panther Invitational
Perryville traveled to Paint Branch High School to compete in Paint Branch’s two-day Panther Invitational Tournament. Kyler Brown placed first at 132-pounds over the weekend. Brown defeated Gwynn Park’s Sejad Lejean by decision 5-3 to stand at the top of the podium. Reed Trimble placed fourth at 145-pounds for the Panthers, after reaching the third place match. Trimble took home fourth place after falling to Albert Einstein’s Anthony Sharifian by decision 16-8. Perryville placed 12th as a team and scored 67 points.
North East wrestling places in top six at Havre De Grace’s Tomahawk Duals
The Indians grabbed a sixth place finish at Havre De Grace’s Tomahawk Duals wrestling tournament over the weekend. North East placed third in its pool with wins over Eastern Tech and Edgewood. In the championship bracket, the Indians fell to Wheaton 43-42 and cemented their sixth place finish. Mason Boyd and Kameron Schank both finished the two-day tournament undefeated individually for North East.
Elkton competes at Warpath Invitational
The Golden Elks had three wrestlers score at Franklin High School’s Warpath Invitational over the weekend. Kaleb Ross picked up a team-high 4 points for Elkton at 220-pounds, while Loghan Gray and Collin Joyce scored 3 points at 106-pounds and 132-pounds respectively. Elkton finished in 18th place and scored 10 points in the two-day tournament.
Bohemia Manor distance runners place in top ten at Kutztown’s Golden Bear Invite
Four distance runners for the Eagles finished with top ten honors over the weekend. Skylar Pizzulli placed fifth in the 3000-meter run and teammate Katie Scott grabbed ninth place in the 800-meter run. Ethan Dell finished sixth in the 1600-meter run and John Conley placed seventh in the 3,000 meters. Both Bohemia Manor 4x800-meter relays finished in the top five. The boys’ 4x800 placed second and the girls’ relay placed fifth. Colleen Nelsen placed 10th in the girls’ 400-meter dash. Dain Lenz finished ninth in the boys’ high jump for the Eagles.
North East’s Rogers sets new school record in 800
Leanna Rogers’ two minute and 34 second 800-meter run made history for the Indians over the weekend at the Montgomery Invitational. Rogers’ time was good for 17th place and saw Rogers later double-back for a 21st place in the 1600. High jumper Brin Khanjar reached the podium in the girls’ high jump with a five-foot leap. Her mark was good for second place.
Rising Sun joined North East at the meet in Landover, which saw two athletes place in the top ten individually. Sun’s Caroline Mercer placed fourth in the shot put and Amanda Callaghan finished 9th in the 800 for the Tigers. Rising Sun’s boys sprint medley relay took home eighth place.
