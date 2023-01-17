Tyler Garvin War on the Shore

Rising Sun’s Tyler Garvin (pictured above) placed first at the War on the Shore Wrestling Tournament over the weekend.

 CECIL WHIG FILE PHOTO BY PATRICK LAPORTE

BERLIN — Tyler Garvin grabbed another first place finish for Rising Sun wrestling with a win at Stephen Decatur’s War on the Shore Wrestling Tournament over the weekend. Garvin defeated Sussex Central’s Malachi Stratton at 113-pounds. Five other Tigers placed in the top-eight at the two-day tournament. Elijah Farr placed third at 220-pounds and scored 24 points for Rising Sun. Mason Testerman grabbed fourth place at 182-pounds and scored 19 team points. At 138-pounds, Zach Garvin placed fourth and scored 18 team points. Xzavier Brown placed seventh at 120-pounds and Adan Stewart placed eighth at 106-pounds. Rising Sun placed ninth as a team with 120 points.

