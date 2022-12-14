NORTH EAST — Cecil College dropped a season-high 111 points in its eighth win of the season against Anne Arundel Community College. After leading by eight at the break, Cecil outscored Anne Arundel 56-39 in the final half of play.
N’Fari Benjamin led the Seahawks in scoring with 17 points in just 19 minutes on 6-of-11 shooting. Benjamin connected on five triples in the victory. Marlon Lewis, Dominick Carrington, Jordan Strickland, Zach Carter, Darrien Berrios-Rivera and Frank Toney all finished in double figures for Cecil College.
The Seahawks will host Monroe Community College and Sullivan County Community College on Friday and Saturday in the Cecil Holiday Classic.
North East boys snag first win of the year
After an 0-3 start to the season, the Indians captured their first win of the year on Tuesday in a 60-45 win over North Harford. Three Indians finished with double-doubles in the win. Jabez Griffin led North East in scoring and on the glass with 17 points and 13 rebounds. James Traynham ended the night with 16 points and 11 rebounds. Luke Keefer added 10 points and 11 boards of his own. Solomon George rounded out the scorers in double figures for North East with 11 points.
Bel Air proves too much for Bohemia Manor
The Eagles dropped to 0-2 on Tuesday in a 57-41 defeat at the hands of Bel Air. Bo Manor’s Landon Horsey led the Eagles in scoring with 18 points. Jacob Titter added seven points for Bo. Bohemia Manor will host its third-straight home game on Friday against Rising Sun.
Crusaders down Avon Grove for fourth win of the year
The Tri-State Christian boys continued their winning ways on Tuesday in a 62-39 victory over the Wolves. Jeremiah Falko led the Crusaders in scoring with 15 points and shot 5-of-9 from the field. Jackson Sartin added 13 points in the win, while Gary Slagle hauled in 11 boards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.