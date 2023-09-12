Thursday, Sept. 7
UCBAC Volleyball
Tri-State Christian Academy 3, Perryville 0
The Crusaders downed the Panthers in straight sets 25-18, 25-21 and 25-19. Presley Givens finished with 15 digs and one ace for Perryville, while Ryleigh Racine totaled eight kills, five digs and one block. Taylor McGuirk finished with 15 assists and two aces for Perryville.
Elkton 3, Joppatowne 2
The Elks picked up their first win of the season in a five-set victory over the Mariners. Elkton won the opening set 25-23, the third set 25-22 and the fifth set 15-11. Joppatowne picked up wins of 25-14 in set two and 25-19 in set four.
Patterson Mill 3, Rising Sun 0
The Huskies downed the Tigers in straight sets 25-13, 25-10 and 25-13. Kendra Watters led Sun with eight kills. Gracie Herron added six digs for Rising Sun. Addison Pierce and Addison McCall each tallied a block. Madelyn Norman-Wilson finished with four assists and two aces.
UCBAC Golf
Tome 287, Elkton 291
Tome's Karina Serio finished with a match low 42. Hisham Wahid shot a team best and a new personal best 58 for the Golden Elks.
College Men’s Soccer
Cecil College 1, Hagerstown CC 1
A Hagerstown own goal put the Seahawks up one in the second half. Hagerstown responded with a goal from C.J. Bryan. Cecil outshot Hagerstown 19-7 in the draw.
Local Scores
UCBAC Girls’ Soccer
Patterson Mill 2, Bohemia Manor 0
UCBAC Field Hockey
Rising Sun 2, Perryville 0
UCBAC Boys’ Soccer
North East 6, Tri-State Christian 0
Rising Sun vs. Patterson Mill (rescheduled to Oct. 12)
Havre de Grace 7, Bohemia Manor 0
UCBAC Volleyball
Bohemia Manor 3, North Harford 0
Harford Tech 3, North East 1
Today
UCBAC Field Hockey
Bohemia Manor 4, Kent County 1
Lauren Scott and Gabby Rhoades scored two goals a piece in the Eagles' season opener. Rhoades, Lia Beaudet and Kaylin Graham each tallied an assist for Bo Manor.
Tome 1, Elkton 0
Tome's Rachel Reynolds scored the only goal of the night, while Julia Higgins picked up an assist for the Titans.
College Volleyball
Harford CC 3, Cecil College 0
The Owls won in straight sets of 25-11, 25-23 and 25-16. Katrina Kuchera finished with 10 kills for the Seahawks. Rachel Mullins totaled four assists. Katelyn Norman--Wilson and Kuchera combined for 27 digs.
Monday, Sept. 11
UCBAC Girls’ Soccer
Perryville 2, Bohemia Manor 0
Sarah Murrell and Sage Cole each found the back of the net once for the Panthers. Cole and Macy Forrest each tallied one assist.
Patterson Mill 3, Elkton 2
Patterson Mill overcame a one goal halftime deficit to defeat the Golden Elks in overtime. Jordan McCullough and Katelyn McCullough each scored for Elkton. Juliette Bujak scored twice for the Huskies. Mill's Addison Harmel ended the evening with the game-winning over time goal.
UCBAC Field Hockey
North East 7, Havre de Grace 0
Five different North East athletes scored a goal for the Indians. Abby Cisneros led North East with two goals. Jocelyn Buerklin, Mallory Loveless, Kaitlyn Lagano and Madison Squitteri each scored once. Buerklin, Taylor Zellner, Kira Howell and Maddie McMullen all totaled at least one assist for North East.
Patterson Mill 3, Elkton 0
Maddie Tunney, Kylee Connors and Lucy Bates all scored for the Huskies. Bates finished with two assists and Ava Lopano tallied one assist.
Local Scores
UCBAC Boys’ Soccer
Harford Tech 3, North East 0
UCBAC Field Hockey
Rising Sun 3, Harford Tech 2
MIL Field Hockey
Delmarva Christian 2, Tome 0
UCBAC Golf
North Harford 216, Perryville 238, Havre de Grace 251, Edgewood 109 (two golfers)
