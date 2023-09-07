Rising Sun won in straight sets with victories of 25-9, 25-21 and 25-19. Kendra Watters led the Tigers with eight kills, while Addison Pierce added seven kills for Sun. Madelyn Norman-Wilson totaled 10 assists and Gracie Herron tallied 14 digs. Perryville’s Ryleigh Racine led the Panthers with four kills. Presley Givens ended with nine digs, while Taylor McGuirk added seven assists and Emma Cavall finished with four blocks for Perryville.
College Men’s Soccer
Harford CC 2, Cecil College 1
The Owls used two first half goals to jump out to a 2-0 lead over the Seahawks. Cecil answered with one score in the second half from Akeil John in the 78th minute. John finished with five shots on goal and Ronaldo King picked up an assist for Cecil College.
College Volleyball
Cecil College 3, Frederick College 0
The Seahawks won in straight sets with victories of 25-22, 25-20 and 26-24. Katrina Kuchera finished with 15 kills for Cecil, while Rachel Mullins, Camryn Anzalone and Mollee Fraker combined for another 20 kills. Lily Landis, Skylar Klinger and Kuchera combined for 40 digs in the win.
UCBAC Girls’ Soccer
Bohemia Manor vs. Oxford Area High School (Postponed)
Perryville vs. Aberdeen (Postponed)
North East vs. Harford Tech (Postponed)
UCBAC Boys’ Soccer
Bohemia Manor vs. Harford Christian (Postponed to Sept. 19)
North East at Harford Tech (Postponed)
Rising Sun vs. North Harford (postponed to Oct. 18)
UCBAC Field Hockey
Perryville at Tome (Postponed)
North East at Edgewood (postponed to Sept. 21)
MIL Volleyball
West Nottingham vs. Providence Christian Academy (Postponed to 9/28)
UCBAC Cross Country
North East, Aberdeen at C. Milton Wright (Postponed)
Rising Sun, Joppatowne at Edgewood (Postponed to Sept. 19)
Perryville, Fallston at Bohemia Manor (Postponed to Sept. 19)
Elkton, Bel Air at Harford Tech (Postponed to Sept. 19)
Wednesday, Sept. 6
UCBAC Girls’ Soccer
Rising Sun 2, North Harford 1
The Tigers used two first half goals to hold on to a one-goal victory in Sun’s road opener against North Harford. Cameron Mink opened the scoring with 33:17 left in the first half. Mink added her second goal of the night off a free kick with 4:48 to go in the first half. Rising Sun goalkeeper Izzy Covert finished with 10 saves. North Harford’s Presley Caslin scored the Hawks’ lone goal.
Private School Girls’ Soccer
West Nottingham at Goretti (Postponed)
UCBAC Boys’ Soccer
Elkton at C. Milton Wright (Postponed to Sept. 13)
