Tuesday, Sept. 12
UCBAC Volleyball
Perryville 3, North East 0
The Panthers picked up their first win of the season with wins of 25-17, 25-7 and 25-10 over the Indians. Ryleigh Racine led Perryville with 10 kills and seven aces. Taylor McGuirk totaled 17 assists, while Taegan Spier finished with six aces and Presley Givens totaled eight digs.
Rising Sun 3, Bohemia Manor 0
Rising Sun defeated Chesapeake Division foe Bohemia Manor with wins of 25-20, 25-22 and 25-17. Gracie Herron and Kendra Watters combined for 28 digs. Watters led the Tigers with eight kills, while Addison Peirce and Madelyn Norman-Wilson each tallied 10 assists.
UCBAC Boys’ Soccer
Patterson Mill 10, Bohemia Manor 0
Bohemia Manor goalkeeper Karson Rice finished with 21 saves for the Eagles. Bo Manor hosts Elkton on Monday.
UCBAC XC
Havre de Grace 26, Rising Sun 46, Aberdeen 57 (Boys)
Haraldsson (18:04) RS, Davis (18:08) HDG, Fruchey (19:18) HDG, Ryan (19:27) ABD, McGonigle (19:37) RS, Koop (19:38) HDG, Burton (19:45) HDG, Lawder (20:20) HDG, Edwards (20:24) RS, Crumbie (20:35) HDG
Rising Sun 24, Havre de Grace 31, Aberdeen N/A (Girls)
Callaghan (22:34) RS, Horst (22:36) RS, Burton (23:18) HDG, Senko (24:05) HDG, Corfman (24:44) HDG, Spero (25:17) RS, Griffith (25:28) RS, Villatoro Puerta (26:08) RS, Craig (26:19) HDG, Webber (26:38) ABD
Bel Air 19, North East 50, Perryville 67 (Boys)
Weaver (17:35.10) BA, Lyons (18:21.20) BA, Katz (18:41.40) NE, Burstein (19:21) BA, Cascone (19:25.10) BA, Willis (19:41.20) PV, Lungstrom (20:07.10) BA, Saboy (20:25.80) BA, Padilla (20:26.60) BA, Park (20:36.60) BA
Bel Air 15, Perryville 50, North East N/A (Girls)
Rogers (20:41.80) NE, Finley (21:42.50) BA, Davis (22:27.90) BA, Mack (22:59.70) NE, Thompson (23:55.70) BA, Montague (24:23.30) BA, Nice (24:27.10) BA, Lacerna (24:46.60) BA, Alliger (25:20.40), Cuneo (25:33.80) BA
Fallston 29, Patterson Mill 30, Elkton 77 (Boys)
Elliot (17:41) PM, Bender (17:46) FALL, Novak (18:51) PM, Spangler (18:52) FALL, Jahnigen (18:55) PM, Fisher (18:56) FALL, Nova (19:20) ELK, Atha (19:22) FALL, Ginnever (19:24) FALL, Schopf (19:55) PM, Nixon (19:59) PM
Fallston 27, Patterson Mill 39, Elkton 67 (Girls)
Horsmon (21:35) PM, Frist (23:52) FALL, Cangelosi (23:53), Jayne (23:55) FALL, Brown (24:22) FALL, Marra (25:00) ELK, Huss (25:01) ELK, Burns (25:20) PM, Flores (25:45) PM, Trinh (25:46) PM
Bohemia Manor 30, Edgewood 49, North Harford 50 (Boys)
Walters (17:45.8) EDGE, Black (18:53.6) BM, Oldewurtel (19:00.4) EDGE, Dell (19:09.5) BM, Conley (19:19) BM, Ortt (19:27.3) NH, Collins (19:37.7) NH, Carberry (20:13.6) NH, Seiple (20:37.5) BM, Wolfenden (20:51.4) BM
North Harford 22, Bohemia Manor 39, Edgewood N/A (Girls)
Coyle (22:32.9) NH, Scott (22:37) BM, Hussung (22:55.9) NH, Whitworth (23:07.1) EDGE, Pizzulli (23:16.4) BM, Carberry (23:41.2) NH, Brandt (23:44.7) NH, McCartney (23:45.9) NH, Chandler (23:53.9) NH, Eagan (24:03.6) NH
UCBAC Golf
C. Milton Wright 199, Harford Tech 202, Rising Sun 215
Lucas Kilgore led the Tigers with a 36, while Ben Adams shot a 40. Jack Geyer finished with a match low 33 for the Mustangs. Kacy Day shot a female low 37 for the Cobras.
Local Scores
UCBAC Boys’ Soccer
Havre de Grace 4, Perryville 3
UCBAC Golf
North East 219, Bohemia Manor 240, Elkton 339
Wednesday, Sept. 13
UCBAC Girls’ Soccer
Perryville 2, Harford Tech 1
Sarah Murrell tallied both goals in the win for the Panthers. Mackenzie Lynch and Brooklynn Myers picked up assists. Sarah Cantrell ended the win with five saves.
UCBAC Field Hockey
Elkton 2, Bohemia Manor 1 (OT)
The Golden Elks picked up their first on Wednesday in an overtime victory against the Eagles. Bohemia Manor’s lone goal came from Laila Wilson with an assist from Gabby Rhoades.
Local Scores
UCBAC Boys’ Soccer
C. Milton Wright 1, Elkton 0
UCBAC Field Hockey
Perryville 6, Havre de Grace 1
