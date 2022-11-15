PARKTON — Cecil County high school cross country rounded out its 2022 fall season on Saturday with multiple teams and individuals competing in the state meet at Hereford High School.
North East’s Leanna Rogers finished off her dominant sophomore year with a 21:30.43 finish to take ninth in the Class 2A race. North East teammates Daniel Katz and Aidan McCullough represented the Indians for the boys, with respective times of 19:35.16 and 19:58.92.
Bohemia Manor’s Kathryn Scott and Skylar Pizzulli represented the Eagles in the Class 1A girls race. Scott snagged a 10th place finish (22:25.89) and Pizzulli placed 44th in 25:03.69. Perryville’s Michael Young ended his high school cross country career with a top 30 finish. Young finished with a time of 19:19.36.
Three teams also represented the county, with Bo’s boys grabbing 7th place as a team, the highest among Cecil schools. The Eagles finished with 178 points. Evan Wakefield took home 14th place, serving as Bo Manor’s top finisher, in a time of 18:40.71.
The Rising Sun boys took home 12th place as a team in the Class 2A race with 344 points. Senior John Ferry served as the Tigers’ top runner with a 16th place, 17:56.98 finish. The Rising Sun girls placed 11th in Class 2A as a team. Sophomore Katie Callaghan placed 24th in a time of 22:52.85.
Class 1A Boys finishers
Bohemia Manor: Evan Wakefield 18:40.71 (14), John Conley 19:35.78 (33), Ethan Dell 19:51.39 (39), Leighton Dell 20:45.10 (59), Jason Wolfenden 20:59.75 (62), Mason Darsney 21:52.06 (87), Robert Heinzelman 24:13.09 (107)
Perryville: Michael Young 19:19.36 (29)
Class 1A Girls Finishers
Bohemia Manor: Kathryn Scott 22:25.89 (10), Skylar Pizzulli 25:03.69 (44)
Class 2A Boys Finishers
Rising Sun: John Ferry 17:56.98 (16), Niklas Herladsson 20:38.69 (85), Matt McKay 20:44.78 (89), Landen Milloway 21:22.54 (100), David Greenplate 21:23.82 (101), Eli Weston 21:26.45 (102), Jakob Edwards 22:04.64 (113)
North East: Aidan McCullough 19:35.16 (55), Daniel Katz 19:58.92 (69)
