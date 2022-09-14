ELKTON — The Tigers got off to a fast start on Tuesday taking win its first tri-match of the season in both the boys and girls varsity races. The Tigers placed first between Bohemia Manor and North East, with a five point edge over the Eagles. The Tigers placed first with 34 points, Bo Manor second with 39 and North East last with 61 points. Rising Sun placed first in the girls race with 15 points.
The boys top five finishers included Bo’s Evan Wakefield (17:36.1), Rising Sun’s John Ferry (17:36.7), North East’s Daniel Katz (18:53.6) and Aidan McCullough (19:26.8) and the Eagles’ Ethan Dell (19:48.8).
The top five finishers in the girls race included North East’s Leanna Rogers (21:03.8), Rising Sun’s Savannah Lacey (21:10.9) and Emily Wishart, Bo’s Skylar Pizzulli (22:29) and Rising Sun’s Amanda Callaghan (25:23.8).
Aberdeen 18, Perryville 56, Elkton 60
Aberdeen placed six runners in the first seven places for the victory in the boys race. Perryville’s Michael Young (19:39.73) placed third. The Panthers’ Mike Pham (24:05.63) finished ninth. Elkton’s Luke Gerhard (23:37.89) and Brendan Singer (25:31.58) placed eighth and tenth for the Golden Elks.
Elkton’s Mattea Marra (24:47.86) won the girl’s race for the Elks. Perryville’s Taylor Young (29:35.82) and Julia Biggers (29:37.02) served as the Panthers’ top two runners in the race.
Tuesday
UCBAC Volleyball
North Harford 3, Perryville 2
Perryville took the first and third sets of the match 25-23 and 25-19, while falling in the second and fourth sets 25-14 and 25-19. North Harford took the final set 15-10. Emily Burchett finished with 18 digs and three aces. Riley Jackson ended the match with nine kills and seven digs. Melina Christofano recorded 12 assists. Erica Schoerner and Riley Racine finished with seven kills each for Perryville.
UCBAC Golf
C. Milton Wright 206, Rising Sun 220, Harford Tech 224
Tyler Hogue finished as lowest man with a 40 for the Tigers in its split against the Cobras and Mustangs. Johnny Waldridge finished with a 43, Jake Eckman a 45, Ben Adams a 46 and Bradley Dietz a 46. C. Milton Wright’s Trevor Heid ended the day with the lowest score of a 35.
Men’s College Soccer
Anne Arundel Community College 6, Cecil College 0
Cecil dropped its fourth game of the season on the road at Anne Arundel Community College. The Riverhawks put up four goals in the first half, with two more tallies in the second half stint. Aidan Hayes faced 16 shots on goals with 10 saves for the Seahawks.
Wednesday
UCBAC Girls Soccer
Perryville 7, Joppatowne 0
The Panthers moved to 3-0 on the season in its offensive onslaught over the Mariners. Krizzia Belgira, Willow Morgen, Kamryn Marcinkevich, Sage Cole, Brooklynn Myers, Hailey Myers and Peyton Geiss all scored in the win. Sarah Cantrell finished with three saves.
