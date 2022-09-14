ELKTON — The Tigers got off to a fast start on Tuesday taking win its first tri-match of the season in both the boys and girls varsity races. The Tigers placed first between Bohemia Manor and North East, with a five point edge over the Eagles. The Tigers placed first with 34 points, Bo Manor second with 39 and North East last with 61 points. Rising Sun placed first in the girls race with 15 points.

