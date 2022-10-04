NORTH EAST — After losing two straight, Perryville got back in the win column to improve to 3-2, taking down North East 21-7. Quarterback Ty Patchell finished 4-6, with three touchdown passes and an interception. Kyle Richards, Zach Ayers and Ethen Gunter all finished with a receiving touchdown.
The Panthers defense forced two turnovers, including an interception by Kyle Huth. Cy McCall, Daniel Crouse and Jake Berg all totaled a sack. John Kilby finished with 9.5 total tackles in the win.
Joppatowne 48, Bohemia Manor 14
JOPPA — The Eagles are undefeated no more with their 48-14 loss to the Mariners. Angel Granado finished 6-14 with a touchdown and two interceptions. Granado also ended the night with 55 yards on 16 rushes and a fumble. Jake Koehler finished with 24 yards on 10 carries and a rushing touchdown. Andrew Swyka hauled in Granado’s only passing touchdown.
The Bo Manor defense forced three turnovers in the loss. Deaven Jones recorded an interception, while Koehler and Ayden Frost both forced fumbles. The Eagles are 4-1 on the season.
Arundel 37, Elkton 7
ELKTON — The Golden Elks dropped to 3-2 with its loss over Class 4A/3A Arundel. Brian Pearson scored the only touchdown for Elkton with an 80-yard interception return. Quarterback Eli Latshaw finished 8-15, with 96 yards and an interception. Wide receivers Isaiah Huffstutler and Jaden Nichols both finished with three catches for 28 yards. D.J. Piner had one catch for 40 yards.
Daily Scores
Friday, Sept. 30
UCBAC Girls Soccer
Perryville 8, Aberdeen 2
UCBAC Volleyball
North East 3, Joppatowne 0
Fallston 3, Rising Sun 0
Bel Air 3, Perryville 1
Bohemia Manor 3, North Harford 0
Collegiate Volleyball
Howard CC 3, Cecil College 1
Monday, Oct. 3
UCBAC Field Hockey
Perryville v. Havre de Grace (moved to Oct. 13)
UCBAC Girls Soccer
Bohemia Manor 3, Aberdeen 0
UCBAC Golf
Perryville v. Elkton, Bohemia Manor at Susquehanna Division Match (Moved to Oct. 6)
North East v. Rising Sun, C. Milton Wright (moved to Oct. 13)
