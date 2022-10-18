NORTH EAST — The Indians defeated Havre De Grace 24-6 on Friday to get to 1-6 on the year. Luke Keefer finished with a career-high 173 passing yards and two touchdowns. Keefer also added a rushing touchdown on the ground. The connection of Keefer and wide receiver Marcus Rivera combined for 131 receiving yards and the pair of North East passing touchdowns, including a school record 85-yard touchdown reception. Kicker Evan England also added a school record 45-yard field goal.
Defensively, the Indians forced three turnovers and totaled five sacks, including a sack and interception from Raheam Hart and two sacks by Tyler Opsahl.
C. Milton Wright 20, Elkton 14
ELKTON — Eli Latshaw finished 14 of 21 for 180 yards and two touchdowns in the Elks' third loss of the season. Kyle Jackson finished with four catches for 51 yards and a touchdown reception, while Isaiah Huffstutler hauled in two passes for 29 yards and a score.
Patterson Mill 14, Perryville 10
PERRYVILLE — Running back Ethen Gunter finished with 5.8 yards per carry in the loss over the Huskies. Gunter totaled 24 carries for 138 yards and a touchdown. Perryville forced three turnovers, including a forced fumble and interception by Gunter. Sydney Phillips totaled 12 tackles and Zach Ayers finished with seven tackles.
Daily Scores
Thursday, Oct.13
UCBAC Boys Soccer
Fallston 10, Bohemia Manor 0
Rising Sun 3 at Havre de Grace 2
UCBAC Volleyball
Fallston 3, Perryville 0
Harford Tech 3, North East 0
C. Milton Wright 3, Rising Sun 0
Patterson Mill 3, Bohemia Manor 2
Collegiate Soccer
Allegany College of Maryland 1, Cecil College 0
Today
UCBAC Field Hockey
C. Milton Wright 4, Rising Sun 0
UCBAC Girls Soccer
Harford Tech 3, Elkton 0
Collegiate Volleyball
WVU Potomac State College 3, Cecil College 1
Saturday, Oct. 15
Collegiate XC
Cecil College at Delaware Invitational
Cecil, 7th place
Cory Braddy 31:09.76 (21), Jalen Dhanoolal 31:46.52 (26), Michael D'Aluto Jr. 32:40.63 (30), Devon George 37:08.63 (48), Orlando Canongo 39:20.49 (52)
