NORTH EAST — The Indians defeated Havre De Grace 24-6 on Friday to get to 1-6 on the year. Luke Keefer finished with a career-high 173 passing yards and two touchdowns. Keefer also added a rushing touchdown on the ground. The connection of Keefer and wide receiver Marcus Rivera combined for 131 receiving yards and the pair of North East passing touchdowns, including a school record 85-yard touchdown reception. Kicker Evan England also added a school record 45-yard field goal.

