Indians catcher Ethan Flaugher had himself a day in Wednesday’s 18-17 win over Patterson Mill. Flaugher finished the day with a pair of home runs and went 2-for-3 at the plate. Luke Keefer, Ryan James and Gaven Bolender each totaled three RBIs for North East. The Indians are now 8-0 on the season.
Tuesday, April 11
UCBAC Baseball
North East 11, Elkton 6
Evan England finished with a pair of home runs and six RBIs in the win over the Golden Elks. Ryan James pitched four innings, allowing two hits and striking out three batters for the Indians. Caleb Potter drove in three runs for Elkton, while going 2-for-4 at the plate.
Rising Sun 6, Bohemia Manor 1
Cam Klotz pitched a complete game, allowing six hits and striking out six Bohemia Manor batters for Rising Sun. Layne Hull drove in two runs for the Tigers, while Hunter Magaw, Dylan Schriver and Aiden King each finished with one RBI. Matt Cooper finished with the lone RBI for the Eagles.
UCBAC Softball
Rising Sun 7, Bohemia Manor 2
Jordan Lynch and Kelsey Barks each drove in a pair of runs for Rising Sun in the victory. Faith McCullough pitched four innings for the Tigers, allowing two hits and striking out six. Cadence Williams closed out the win for Rising Sun with six strikeouts in three innings of relief. Mariah Penta drove in a run for the Eagles.
