The Cougars overcame a one-run lead in the bottom of the sixth to defeat the Tigers. Jason Foxx went 4-for-4 with two RBIs for Fallston. Dillon Goodwin went 3-for-3 at the plate for Rising Sun.
Elkton 21, Tome 4
James LaManna went 4-for-4 at the plate with seven RBIs. Caleb Potter added a 3-for-4 outing with five RBIs, including a two-run home run. The Elks put up 11 runs in the fourth inning to grow upon their 10-run lead.
MIL Softball
FCA 5, Tome 0
The Titans totaled three hits in the shutout loss to FCA. FCA used two runs in the third inning and three runs in the fifth inning to build and grow its lead.
UCBAC Girls Lacrosse
North East 16, Elkton 13
Friday, May 5
UCBAC Baseball
Patterson Mill 8, Bohemia Manor 0
Austin Farrow went 2-for-2 at the plate for the Eagles. Bohemia Manor totaled five hits in the loss. The Huskies used eight runs in the first three innings to gain its eight-run lead. Chase Cichocki totaled two RBIs for Patterson Mill.
Fallston 6, Perryville 2
The Panthers used six runs in the third and fourth innings to erase a one-run Perryville lead. The Panthers added one run in the top of the seventh.
UCBAC Softball
Patterson Mill 7, Bohemia Manor 3
Gwen Ayers tallied an RBI for the Eagles. Audrey March went 2-for-2 with a three-run home run for the Huskies.
Perryville 8, Elkton 5
Riley Jackson drove in four runs for the Panthers and went 3-for-4 at the plate. Taylor McGuirk added a pair of RBIs for Perryville. Justina Morgan drove in two runs for Elkton.
MIL Soccer
Tri-State Christian 6, Aspira Academy 0
Savannah Henry found the back of the net twice for Tri-State. Tessa Davis, Hayden Thomas, Libby Logullo and Mycah Wilkinson each tallied a goal for the Crusaders.
UCBAC Boys Lacrosse
Kent County 18, Bohemia Manor 5
Edgewood 15, Elkton 12
Monday
UCBAC Baseball
C. Milton Wright 10, Rising Sun 9
Layne Hull went 3-for-5 at the plate with two RBIs for Rising Sun. Bradley Dietz drove in a pair of run’s for Rising Sun. C. Milton Wright’s Ryan Niedzialkowski went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Keith Cochran drove in the game-winning run.
UCBAC Track and Field
Elkton, Fallston at Rising Sun
The Tigers boys and girls track teams picked up team victories with scores of 92 and 121 respectively. Matthew McKay, Anthony McGonigle and John Ferry each won a distance event for the boys. Caroline Mercer won the 100-meter dash and discus for the girls.
