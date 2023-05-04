Caleb Potter recorded two of Elkton’s three hits on the night. Potter went 2-for-2 at the plate. Luis Romero went 1-for-2 at the plate for the Elks. The Buccaneers used an 11-run fourth inning to expand its three-run lead to 14.
MIL Softball
Tome 15, West Nottingham 0
Montana Smith led the way for the Titans, going 3-for-3 at the plate with four RBIs. Ashley Widdoes and Addison Woods both drove in three runs for the Titans. Gabby Reichelmann pitched three innings for Tome, allowing no hits and striking out six West Nottingham batters.
Local Scores
UCBAC Girls Lacrosse
Bohemia Manor 6, Edgewood 4
Aberdeen 14, Elkton 8
Wednesday, May 3
UCBAC Baseball
Fallston 11, North East 5
The Cougars combined for 10 runs in the sixth and seventh innings to erase a 3-1 North East lead. Ethan Flaugher went 2-for-4 at the plate with a home run. Mason Newton and Matthew Hopkins each totaled two hits for the Indians. Newton and Gavin Bolender each drove in a run for North East.
Harford Tech 12, Rising Sun 2
The Cobras scored at least one run in five of the seven innings during Harford Tech’s 10-run win. {span}CJ Scism pitched a complete game for the Cobras. Hayden Brooks went 2-for-3 at the plate for Sun, while Dylan Schriver, Dillon Goodwin and Layne Hull each went 1-for-3.{/span} Rising Sun finished the game with seven hits with runs scored in the second and third innings.
UBAC Softball
Rising Sun 7, Harford Tech 0
Kelsey Barks, Faith McCullough and Cadence Williams combined for a no-hitter from the circle for the Tigers. The trio retired 17 of the 24 batters they faced by means of the strikeout. Williams led Rising Sun from the circle with eight strikeouts. Josalyn McMillan went 2-for-3 at the plate with two RBIs. Catherine Meadows, Williams, McCullough and Jayden Simpkins each drove in a run for Rising Sun.
MIL Girls Soccer
Tri-State Christian 5, Delaware Valley Classical School 0
Hayden Thomas recorded a hat trick and then some with four goals in the win for the Crusaders. Savannah Henry added a goal and two assists for Tri-State Christian. Abigail Slagle, Tessa Davis and Mika Gonzalez each picked up an assist.
