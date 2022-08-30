RISING SUN — The Tigers of Rising Sun hosted their second tri-match of the season on Friday in a close defeat against UCBAC opponents C. Milton Wright (209) and Bel Air (216).
Lucas Kilgore served as the team’s lowest man on the day with a 41. In total, Rising Sun finished with four golfers shooting a 45 or lower. Tyler Hogue shot his second straight 42 of the season. Ben Adams improved upon his season-opening 47 with a 43. Jake Eckman finished the afternoon with a 45. Bradley Dietz rounded out Rising Sun’s scoring five with a 47.
Rising Sun’s Johnny Waldridge shot a 51, Anthony Hartsoe a 53 and Tyler Stoudt a 58.
C. Milton Wright’s Jackson Gayer and Trevor Herd both shot under 40 for the Mustangs in their tri-match sweep. Bel Air split the match with four of its five scoring golfers shooting under 45.
Fallston 206, Aberdeen 239, Bohemia Manor 242, Havre de Grace 291
ABERDEEN — The Eagles took to Ruggles Golf Course on Thursday for an UCBAC quad-match against Fallston, Aberdeen and Havre de Grace.
Colin O’Neal shot a 44, the lowest score on the day for Bo Manor. Noah Ruleau and Brody Means finished in the high 40’s shooting a 47 and 48 respectively. Jake Vaughan and Evan Wilson rounded out the scoring golfers for the Eagles with a 50 and 53.
Fallston improved on Tuesday’s 217 tri-match performance with a 206. Aberdeen shot under 240 as a team after shooting a 246 against Rising Sun at Chesapeake Bay Golf Club on Tuesday. Havre de Grace shot under 300 for the first time this season.
Perryville 247, Aberdeen 254, Tome 295, Elkton 244 (4 players)
PERRYVILLE — Perryville golf’s Jared Elderth and Lucas Umbarger shot a pair of 43’s to help Perryville capture its first quad-match victory of the season on Monday. Elderth and Umbarger served as the lowest scorers on the day for the Panthers. Andrew Kidd (49), Owen Killduff (55) and Julian Howes (57) rounded out Perryville’s scoring five.
Elkton senior Carly Esterling (57) served as the lowest scorer for Elkton. Simone Foye (58) and Makhi Harkins (59) also ended the match below sixty for the Golden Elks. Juliette Suter rounded out Elkton’s golfers with a 70.
Tome’s Karina Serio finished the day with a team-low of 47. Will Shockley (60), Nick Hocker (60) and Spencer Cain (63) rounded out the other notable scorers for Tome.
Aberdeen’s Erica Honadel shot a 41 on the day for Aberdeen, the lowest individual score amongst the four teams.
College Volleyball
Cecil College 3, CC of Beaver County 0
NORTH EAST — The Seahawks picked up their first victory of the season on Saturday at home, defeating the Community College of Beaver County 25-22, 25-19, 25-14.
Katelyn Norman-Wilson recorded 6 aces and Lydia Davis finished with nine kills. Skylar Klingler finished with 16 assists. Amanda Wagner led Cecil College in digs with 11.
The Seahawks host Southern Maryland at 6 p.m. on Thursday.
College Men’s Soccer
WVU Potomac State College 5, Cecil College 0
Keyser W.V. — Cecil College men’s soccer lost its first match of the 2022 season on Thursday in a 5-0 loss against the Catamounts of WVU Potomac State College.
The Catamounts took a 4-0 lead entering halftime and added one more goal in the second half. Seahawks goalkeepers Charlie Rinker and Aidan Hayes tallied 15 saves in the defeat.
Cecil College offense finished with five shots on goal and 10 total shots.
The Seahawks visit Northern Virginia Community College at 3 p.m. on Thursday.
NFL News
Niles Scott waived by Dolphins
Miami F.L. — The Miami Dolphins announced the release of former Cecil Whig Defensive Player of the Year Niles Scott on Monday.
The former Elkton High School standout was released alongside multiple other players as the Dolphins and the other 31 teams across the league cut down their rosters to 53 players.
Scott now enters the waiver wire with teams able to sign him to their active roster. If Scott clears waivers, he would be eligible for the Dolphins practice squad.
The NFL passed new practice squad policies this spring, expanding the size of each team’s practice squad to 16 players. Ten of those players can have no more than two accrued seasons in the league. There is no limit on the remain six players eligible for a team’s practice squad.
Scott appeared in the Dolphins second and third preseason games against the Las Vegas Raiders and Philadelphia Eagles, totaling three tackles in the preseason.
Community News
CCPR hosting youth kickball league
RISING SUN — Cecil County Parks and Recreation will hold a kickball league for children ages 8-9 and 10-12 at Rising Sun Community Center. Practices will start on Tuesdays in September. Games will begin on Sept. 13.
Registration for the league ends on Sept. 5. The registration cost for the event is $40.
Those interested can register on cecilrec.recdesk.com or call 410.656.5125.
