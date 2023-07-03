North East scored one run in the bottom half of the sixth to advance to the district title game. Kylee Martin pitched six innings and allowed six hits in the victory. Paige Hickman pitched 5 1/3 innings, allowed two hits and struck out 11 batters. Martin drove in an RBI in the bottom half of the fourth for North East. Elkton’s JayLynn Secor tied things up in the top half of the sixth inning.
Chesapeake City 4, Rising Sun 2
Three Chesapeake City hitters drove in a run for Chesapeake City. Chesapeake City used a three-run top of the fourth to take a 4-0 lead. Harper Schreiber drove in a run for Rising Sun.
8-9-10 Baseball
Chesapeake City 18, North East 5
Chesapeake City tallied 19 hits in the victory over North East. Max Westbrook drove in four runs for Chesapeake City and went 2-for-2 at the plate. Tyler Graf struck out eight batters and allowed no hits in 3 1/3 innings work for Chesapeake City.
9-10-11 Baseball
Rising Sun 13, Chesapeake City 2
Cooper Baynes, Liam Pyle and Logan Flaugher each drove in two runs for Rising Sun in the victory. Baynes and Jarrett Goodman combined for six innings of two-hit baseball on the mound for Rising Sun. The pair totaled 11 strikeouts.
Seniors Softball
Chesapeake City 14, Rising Sun 1
Seven Chesapeake City hitters drove in at least one run in the 13-run victory. Chesapeake City’s Lyla Wescoat pitched five innings of two-hit softball and struck out nine Rising Sun hitters.
Juniors Softball
Havre De Grace 9, North East 5
Friday, June 30
8-9-10 Baseball
Havre De Grace 20, Perryville 11
Havre De Grace overcame an 11-5 deficit through three innings to pull out the nine-run victory. Havre De Grace scored 15 unanswered runs to cement the win.
9-10-11 Baseball
North East 8, Chesapeake City 6
North East rattled off a pair of runs in the top half of the eighth inning to advance to the district championship game. Caleb Caudill, Tyler Laird and Jack Steele each drove in a run for North East. Jamison Adams pitched 5 1/3 innings, allowed two hits and struck out 10 batters.
8-9-10 Softball
Elkton 3, Chesapeake City 0
Saturday, July 1
Seniors Softball
Havre De Grace 7, Chesapeake City 2
Havre De Grace used a four-run fourth inning to open up a seven-run advantage. Chesapeake City scored a run in the home half of the third and fifth inning. Libby Logullo and Caroline Moore each tallied a hit for Chesapeake City.
Sunday, July 2
8-9-10 Baseball
Chesapeake City 19, Havre De Grace 1
Chesapeake City totaled 20 hits in its 19-run victory. Asher Moszer and Max Westbrook each drove in three runs. Tyler Graf went 3-for-3 with two RBIs. Graf and Moszer combined for six strikeouts in three innings of work for Chesapeake City.
