Thursday, June 22
Seniors Baseball
North East 4, Chesapeake City 1
Bronson Cooper drove in two runs and Ashton Kohler tallied one RBI for North East in the victory. Landon Knaub pitched seven innings for North East and struck out 14 Chesapeake City batters. Chris Harris scored Chesapeake City’s lone run on a wild pitch.
Saturday, June 24
8-9-10 Softball
North East 9, Havre De Grace 0
Addie Handy, Kamryn Workman and Cailin Daly each finished with an RBI for North East. North East’s Brooklyn Arrants and Devyn Daley each tallied one hit. Kylee Martin pitched six innings, allowed no-hits and struck out 14 Havre De Grace hitters.
Seniors Baseball
North East 11, Elkton 1
Sunday, June 25
Majors Softball
Chesapeake City 17, Rising Sun 7
Jordyn Sewell, Regan Yatsko, Corinne Logullo, Kailey McGuire and Kaylea Love each totaled an RBI for Chesapeake City. Aubrie Emerson finished 3-for-3 at the plate. Kendall Schuster, Courtney Marut and McGuire combined for 10 strikeouts in the circle. Lilian House-Swope and Leah Felty drove in runs for Rising Sun.
Majors Softball
Havre De Grace 14, Elkton 6
8-9-10 Baseball
Rising Sun 14, Chesapeake City 3
Rising Sun finished with 12 hits in the win. Noah Goodwin and William Braun drove in two runs for Rising Sun. Peyton Weimer totaled two hits for Rising Sun. Weimer pitched four innings, allowed six hits and struck out six batters. Tyler Graf, Asher Moszer and Jayden Arroyo each drove in a run for Chesapeake City.
North East 28, Havre De Grace 2
Hudson Crockett, Ryder Anderson, Landon Doyle and Camden lindecamp each finished with multiple RBIs for North East. North East totaled 23 runs in the first two innings. Cole Iommelli and Braylon Carroll combined for six strikeouts in three innings of pitching for North East.
9-10-11 Baseball
Rising Sun 10, North East 0
Levi McDowell, Carter Beach, Cooper Baynes, Jarrett Goodman, Bryson Youngblood and Jaxson Shuler each drove in a run for Rising Sun. Beach and McDowell combined for nine strikeouts in five innings of work on the mound.
9-10-11 Baseball
Chesapeake City 12, Havre De Grace 2
Seniors Softball
Havre De Grace 11, Chesapeake City 1
Havre De Grace used a five-run third inning to take a 7-0 lead in Sunday’s tournament opener. Chesapeake City was held to one hit and scored its only run on a Havre De Grace error in the fifth inning.
Rising Sun 12, Perryville 7
Rising Sun totaled 11 hits in the tournament-opening win against Perryville Little League. Madalynn Liedlich drove in two runs for Sun, while Gemma Brand, Sarah Cantrell and Hannah Cole each drove in a run for Rising Sun. Sun’s Kelsey Pyle pitched seven innings and struck out five. Giselle Griffin, Beryln Griffin and Jacqueline Saponaro each totaled two RBIs for Perryville.
Monday, June 26
Seniors Softball
Chesapeake City 12, Perryville 0
Lyla Wescoat led Chesapeake City to its first win of the senior softball tournament on Monday. Wescoat finished with 13 strikeouts in six innings of work. Adrianna Kelly and Addison Krieg combined for seven RBIs in the victory.
8-9-10 Softball
Elkton 3, Chesapeake City 1
