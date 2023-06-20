District 5 Senior Baseball @ Chesapeake City Little League
Rising Sun LL 25, Perryville LL 0
Wyatt McDowell finished with five hits, went 5-for-6 at the plate and tallied six RBIs in the victory for Rising Sun. Zachary VanDyke, Kyle Hyre and Jaden Valentine each tallied three RBIs. VanDyke, Valentine and Cooper allowed two hits in six combined innings of work for Rising Sun.
North East LL 3, Havre De Grace LL 1
Chesapeake City LL 10, Elkton LL 0
Kailey McGuire pitched four innings of no-hit softball in Chesapeake City’s tournament opener. McGuire struck out eight batters and allowed two walks. Jordyn Sewell, Ava Potter, Aubrie Emerson and Regan Yatsko each finished with two hits. Emerson tallied two RBIs.
Rising Sun LL 14, Perryville LL 10
Monday, June 19
Rising Sun LL 5, Chesapeake City LL 4
Rising Sun used a three-run fifth inning to overcome a three-run Chesapeake City lead. Wyatt McDowell went 2-for-3 at the plate, while Jaden Valentine went 1-for-4 at the plate with two RBIs. Ryan McCardell added a pair of RBIs for Rising Sun. Colton Leitgeb, Brody Vaughan and Anthony Galasso each drove in a run for Chesapeake City.
Chesapeake City LL 7, Havre De Grace LL 1
Chesapeake City jumped out to an early 6-0 lead with six runs in the first inning during its win over Havre De Grace. Kailey McGuire pitched six innings in the circle, allowed two hits and struck out 15 batters. Chesapeake City’s offense tallied 11 hits. Kendall Schuster lead the team with a pair of RBIs.
