CATONSVILLE — Three high school indoor track teams began their seasons at a pair of indoor meets over the weekend. Elkton and Rising Sun competed at the CCBC Catonsville Friday Night Indoor High School Track Meet.
Rising Sun swept the field in the 800-meter run with Amanda Callaghan (2:36.58), Isabella Chavis (2:55.92) and Isabelle Griffith (2:56.87) placing in the top three.
Savannah Lacey and Emily Wishart snagged second and third place in the 1600-meter run, finishing .06 seconds off each others time. Wishart was among three Tigers to place in the top 10 of the 500-meter dash, alongside Katelyn Lacey and Abriana Bolz. In the boys 500 meters, Damon Brooks of Elkton placed eighth.
Elkton’s MyAven Ewing and Sage North finished in the top five of the girls 300-meter dash, while Taino Jurry and Isaiah Huffstutler placed ninth and tenth in the boys 300 meters for the Golden Elks.
Rising Sun’s Matt McKay and John Ferry placed second and third respectively in the 1600 meters, while Ferry doubled back for a second place finish in the 3200-meter run. Rising Sun’s Kaitlin Perry and Abigail Spero placed third and fifth in the girls 3200 meters.
The Rising Sun girls’ 4x400-meter relay and 4x800-meter relay both grabbed victories on Friday night. Elkton’s girls 4x160-meter relay placed fourth.
North East track begins the year at Smithsburg Invite
The Indians began their season at the Smithsburg Invitational at Hagerstown Community College.
Brin Khanjar placed first in the girls high jump with a jump of 5’0”. Khanjar also placed 10th in the girls shot put. Leanna Rogers finished the day with a pair of top 10 finishes in the 800-meter run and 1600-meter run. Rogers placed sixth in the 1600 meters and eighth in the 800-meters.
Daniel Katz also placed near the top of the field for the boys in the 1600 and 800. Katz finished ninth in the 800 meters and 12th in the 1600 meters. In the boys’ field events, Jacob Blankenship ended with a fifth place performance in the boys shot put.
Bohemia Manor boys grab first win of the year over Rising Sun
CHESAPEAKE CITY — The Eagles won their first game of the year on Friday in a 63-61 victory over Rising Sun. Bo Manor outlasted a late surge by the Tigers that pushed the game into overtime. Ayden Holderer finished as the Eagles’ leading scorer with 19 points on 9-of-12 shooting. Landon Horsey finished with 14 points and Chris Harris ended the night with 13 points. Jake Harris added eight points and five rebounds, along with five steals.
North East boys prevail over Perryville
NORTH EAST — The Indians picked up their second win of the season on Friday in a 49-42 win over the Panthers. Jabez Griffin led all scorers with 20 points, while Luke Keefer finished with 17 points. North East outscored Perryville 30-22 in the second half.
Rising Sun girls keep winning with defeat of Joppa
RISING SUN — The Tigers kept their early undefeated season alive on Thursday with a 71-34 win over Joppatowne. Allison Stoudt led the Tigers in scoring with 16 points, while Sarah Clark finished with 14 points and Jordan Lynch ended with 13 points of her own. Kendra Watters added 12 points off the bench for Rising Sun.
Local Scores
Thursday, Dec. 15
UCBAC Girls Basketball
North Harford 52, Perryville 30
Friday, Dec. 16
UCBAC Boys Basketball
Elkton 58 v. North Harford 25
Private School Boys Basketball
The George School 75, West Nottingham Prep 57
Tome 64, APSIRA Academy 7
Avon Grove 66, West Nottingham 63
UCBAC Wrestling
Rising Sun 71 v. Fallston 12
Saturday, Dec. 17
Private School Boys Basketball
Greenwood Mennonite 61, Tome 48
Episcopal Academy 60, West Nottingham 40
West Nottingham Prep 84, Episcopal Academy 66
Private School Girls Basketball
Greenwood Mennonite 50, Tome 34
Monday, Dec. 19
UCBAC Girls Basketball
Havre de Grace 44, Elkton 32
Joppatowne 53, Perryville
UCBAC Wrestling
North East 40, Aberdeen 21
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.