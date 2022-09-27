ELKTON — The Golden Elks improved to 3-1 on Friday behind the split quarterback play of Eli Latshaw and Patience Richmond. Latshaw finished 8-13, for 93 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Richmond finished 4-10, for 88 yards and a passing touchdown, along with a rushing score. Isaiah Huffstutler and D.J. Piner both recorded a receiving touchdown.
The Elkton defense forced two turnovers in the win. Huffstutler and Brian Pearson both recorded an interception in the win. Linebacker Adam Douglas finished with 13 tackles.
Friday, Sep. 23
UCBAC Volleyball
Rising Sun 3 v. Perryville 2
RISING SUN — The Tigers overcame a two sets to none deficit to grab their third victory of the season. Perryville took the first two sets 25-17 and 25-9. Rising Sun responded with three victories of 25-23, 25-23 and 15-10. Perryville remains winless with the loss.
Saturday, Sept. 24
Collegiate Volleyball
Cecil College 3 at Garrett College 0
MCHENRY —The Seahawks rolled past Garrett in straight sets 25-4, 25-13 and 25-13. Lydia Davis finished with eight kills and eight aces, while Amanda Wagner finished the day with six kills and seven aces. The win is Cecil’s fourth straight and moves the Seahawks to 5-2.
Collegiate Soccer
Harford CC 10, Cecil College 1
BEL AIR — Harford tallied 42 shots and 10 goals in Saturday’s loss for the Seahawks. Aidan Hayes finished with 16 shots for Cecil. Leon Njoroge scored the Seahawks’ only goal in the second half.
Monday, Sept. 26
Rising Sun 7 v. Tome 2
RISING SUN — The Tigers moved to 3-3 on the season Monday behind an outburst of goals. Jordan Perrine led the way with two goals, while J.P. Tracy, Connor Burkhardt, Dylan Pietuszka, Beckham Aiman and A.J. Jones all scored once for Rising Sun.
