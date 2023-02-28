Rising Sun, Perryville and Bohemia Manor will be represented at this weekend’s state wrestling tournament.
Tyler Garvin (113), Zach Garvin (138), Mason Testerman (182) and Elijah Farr (195) all took home individual regional titles for the Tigers, while Xzavier Brown placed third at 120 and Adan Stewart finished fourth at 106. Six Tigers will represent Rising Sun at the state meet.
This season marks the second straight year Testerman, Farr and Tyler Garvin will wrestle at the state meet. Garvin took home a state title at 106 pounds, while Testerman placed third at 170 and Farr finished fifth at 220 pounds a year ago.
Perryville’s Kyler Brown placed third at 126 pounds at regionals and will also make his second appearance in the state tournament. Brown represented Perryville at the 132-pound weight class in 2022.
Bohemia Manor’s Josh Allen placed fourth at 138 pounds and will wrestle in his first state championship for the Eagles.
Day one of wrestling will take place on Friday with preliminaries set to begin at 2:30. Maryland’s State Wrestling Championships will be held at The Show Place Arena in Upper Marlboro, Maryland.
Elkton, Rising Sun swimming competes at MPSSAA states
The Golden Elks and Tigers rounded out their swimming season on Saturday at the MPSSAA Swimming State Championships. Senior Michael Marra ended his high school swimming career at Elkton with a pair of top 10 finishes.
Marra placed seventh in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 22.64 seconds. Marra placed ninth in the 100-yard backstroke, finishing in 57.36 seconds. Senior Sadie Cooper competed in the women’s 100-yard breaststroke, placing 18th with a time of 1:15.93.
Freshman Beau Kammerzelt placed 20th in the men’s 200-yard freestyle (1:59.70) and 22nd in the men’s 100-yard butterfly (1:00.87). Freshman Cara Pennington competed in the women’s 200-yard freestyle (2:20.62) and women’s 500-yard freestyle (6:27.72).
Sophomore Jacob Cline finished 17th in the men’s 100-yard freestyle (52.42) and 20th in the men’s 100-yard breaststroke. Junior Mattea Marra placed 21st in the women’s 100-yard backstroke (1:12.01).
Elkton’s men’s 200-yard medley relay placed 11th (1:51.25), while the women’s 200-yard medley finished in 16th (2:09.07). The men’s 400-yard freestyle relay took home a top 10 spot with a ninth place finish (3:39.15). The women’s 400-yard freestyle relay placed 15th (4:19.48).
Rising Sun’s men’s 200-yard freestyle of Landon Reese, Cameron Bunk, Kieran Abbey and Ben Schultz placed 20th with a time of 1:46.04.
The Elkton men scored 51 points and finished in 16th place. The Elkton women totaled six points.
