HAVRE DE GRACE — The Eagles defense blanked the Warriors in its road win, forcing four turnovers and a 28-0 victory over Havre de Grace. John Baglio and Nate Fleming forced fumbles for the Eagles, with Deaven Jones and Gunnar Preston hauling in interceptions.
Quarterback Angel Granado ended with four total touchdowns, two through the air and two on the ground. Fleming and Andrew Swyka both finished with a receiving touchdown. Granado finished the night going 11-13, for 156 yards and two touchdowns. The Eagles remain the only unbeaten team in the county with a 3-0 record.
Elkton 22, Aberdeen 6
ABERDEEN — The Golden Elks got back in the win column with its victory over Aberdeen. D.J. Piner hauled in his third and fourth touchdowns of the season in the win. Elkton is 2-1 with the road victory. The Golden Elks will host North Harford on Friday.
Joppatowne 46, North East 21
NORTH EAST — The Indians dropped their third game of the year and home opener to the Mariners. North East’s offense put up a season-high 21 points in the loss. Quarterback Luke Keefer went 7 for 16, for 84 yards, threw two touchdowns and one interception. Raheam Hart and Evan England both finished with a receiving touchdown.
Fallston 41, Perryville 11
FALLSTON — The Panthers suffered their first loss of the season on the road. Fallston remains undefeated with the win. Perryville drops to 2-1 on the year and visits Rising Sun on Friday.
Thursday
UCBAC Golf
Tome 225, Perryville 243, Elkton 253, Bohemia Manor 266
PERRYVILLE — Tome’s Karina Serio finished as the golfer with the lowest score on the day with a 43. Bohemia Manor’s Braden Paris (45), Elkton’s Simone Foye (57) and Perryville’s Owen Kilduff (46) and Lucas Umbarger (46) finished with the team lows for the three other teams.
UCBAC Boys Soccer
Rising Sun 2, Aberdeen 1
ABERDEEN — Two first half goals paved the way for Rising Sun in a 2-1 victory over Aberdeen. Tyler Burkowski and Beckham Aiman netted goals for the Tigers. J.P. Tracy and Jordan Perrine both recorded assists.
Men’s Collegiate Soccer
Cecil College v. Carroll Community College, 4 p.m.
Friday
UCBAC Volleyball
Fallston 3, Perryville 0
FALLSTON — Perryville fell in straight sets 25-15, 25-14 and 25-10. Emily Burchett finished with 17 digs and Riley Jackson finished with six kills and eight digs.
UCBAC XC
White Clay Creek Classic
Newark, DE — North East’s Leanna Rogers took home first place in the sophomore race with a time of 20:52.6. Perryville’s Madison Venker (21:01.69) took home second place in the freshmen race. On the boy’s side, North East’s Daniel Katz placed 17th (19:22.3) in the junior race and his teammate Aidan McCullough placed 14th (19:14.6) in the senior race. Perryville senior Michael Young (19:43.2) finished in 16th place.
Saturday
Collegiate XC
Dover, DE — Cecil College placed sixth out of eight teams at the Delaware State University Sting Invite. In the the 5k, Cory Braddy was the Seahawks’ top runner, with a time of 18:22.2. Jalen Dhanoolal (18:43.4), Michael D’Aiuto Jr. (19:22.9) Devon George (20:48.2) and Ivan Garay-Padilla (22:16.0) rounded out Cecil’s scoring five.
Collegiate Volleyball
Cecil College 3, Chesapeake College 0
Cecil College 3, Anne Arundel CC 0
Daily Scores
Thursday
UCBAC Boys Soccer
Elkton 2, Joppatowne 0
Rising Sun 2, Aberdeen 1
Men’s Collegiate Soccer
Carroll Community College 2, Cecil College 1
Friday
UCBAC Girls Soccer
Harford Tech 1, Bohemia Manor 0
UCBAC Girls Volleyball
Harford Tech 3, North East 1
Rising Sun 3, C. Milton Wright 1
Elkton 3 at Joppatowne 1
Bohemia Manor 3, Patterson Mill 1
Monday
UCBAC Field Hockey
Bohemia Manor 6, Havre de Grace 0
Rising Sun 2, Edgewood 0
UCBAC Girls Soccer
Bohemia Manor 5 v. Havre de Grace 2
Rising Sun 3, North East 0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.