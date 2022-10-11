BEL AIR — Bohemia Manor picked up its fifth win of the year in a low-scoring affair with C. Milton Wright. The Eagles' rushing attack totaled 105 yards of offense on the ground. Jake Koehler led the Bo running game with 14 carries for 57 yards and a touchdown.
The Bo Manor defense pitched its fourth shut out of the year limiting the Mustangs' offense to 37 rushing yards. The Mustangs tallied 120 yards through the air. Outside linebacker Angel Granado forced a fumble and defensive lineman John Baglio recorded a sack. The Eagles host Rising Sun for homecoming on Friday.
UCBAC XC
Rising Sun, North Harford C. Milton Wright
Boys Top five finishers:
North Harford: James Ortt 20:03.2 (2), Austin Parry 20:18.9 (3), Blake Carberry 21:08 (6), Andrew Robinson 22:08.6 (8), Benjamin Iampieri 22:20.2 (10)
Rising Sun: John Ferry 18:50.8 (1), Niklas Haraldsson 20:22.6 (4), Landen Milloway 22:05.9, David Greenplate 22:16.2 (9), Jakob Edwards 22:28.7 (13)
C. Milton Wright: Thomas Dragunas 21:08 (5), Anthony Kopp 22:20.9 (11), Peter Donarum 22:24.6 (12), Tyler Lunsford 22:51.3 (14), Matthew Davidson 23:31.5 (18)
Top five girls finishers:
North Harford: Finley Lavin 23:57.2 (2), Kendall Chandler 24:20.3 (3), Ava Carberry 24:54.6 (4), Sierra Weaver 24:57.6 (5), Eden Hussung 25:42.9 (7)
Rising Sun: Emily Wishart 23:12.3 (1), Kaitlin Perry 25:09.8 (6), Amanda Callaghan 26:25.4 (10), Isabella Chavis 29:51.7 (18), Madi Cleary 30:17 (21)
C. Milton Wright: MacKenzie Sigler 26:02.4 (9), Samantha Burns 26:41.4 (11), Amy Bowen 28:10.1 (14), Leana Cortez 28:31 (16), Esther Hong 29:53.9 (19)
Bohemia Manor, Bel Air, Fallston
Boys Top five finishers:
Bel Air: Ryan Cascone 17:51.7 (1), Garrett Saboy 18:42.5 (3), Justin Fleisher 19:11.6 (4), Cannon Mace 19:35.1 (5), Jaden Parrish 20:25.1 (8)
Bohemia Manor: Evan Wakefield 18:29.7 (2), Ethan Dell 19:54.9 (6), John Conley 20:21.1 (7), Leighton Dell 20:41.2 (9), Robert Heinzelman 22:02 (15)
Fallston: Alex Chacona 21:54.8 (12), Mac Fisher 22:00 (13), Evan Chacona 24:18.9 (26), Logan Weiss 24:43.5 (28), Joey Patalon 25:09.9 (29)
Top five girls finishers:
Bel Air: Cammille Miller 24:12.4 (2), Shaelyn O'Halloran 24:55.4 (3), Meghan Davis 24:58.9 (4), Anna Thompson 25:39.7 (5), Abigail Finley 25:42.4 (6)
Fallston: Clair Dunn 26:55.5 (11), Amelia Kline 30:03.1 (14), Leila Otto 31:29.3 (15), Addison McEvoy 31:46.5 (16), Arianna Hernandez 33:10.6 (17)
Bohemia Manor: Skylar Pizzulli 23:10.6 (1), Nicole Davis 29:23.1 (12)
Perryville, Harford Tech, Patterson Mill
Boys Top five finishers:
Harford Tech: Alan Tyo 18:29 (1), Benjamin Saltysiak 18:35 (2), Nathan Deveno 19:03.40 (4), Tanner Carson 19:06 (5), Kevin Roeder 20:16 (6)
Patterson Mill: Kaiden Schopf 20:28 (7), Dylan Nixon 20:29 (8), Cole Miller 20:32 (9), Ian Rapp 21:17 (11), Jake Baker 21:23 (12)
Perryville: Michael Young 19:03.08 (3), Mike Pham 22:58 (16), Brendan Kazor 23:43.86 (21), Brigham Adams 28:04 (27), Max Hagar 28:11 (28)
Top five girls finishers:
Harford Tech: Isabel Devos 20:45 (1), Jordan Strang 23:18 (3), Cecilia Kearney 23:32 (5), Annika DeVos 24:56 (7), Caroline Bates 25:12 (8)
Patterson Mill: Abigail Horsmon 22:42 (2), Lauren Lenhoff 23:28 (4), Maie Ikemoto 23:49 (6), Hannah Ikemoto 25:28 (9), Emma O'Neil 26:55 (12)
Perryville: Kinsey McCulloch 27:52 (14), Brianna Barrett 40:08 (21), Madison Venker 47:04 (23)
Daily Scores
Thursday, Oct. 6
UCBAC Field Hockey
Bel Air 5, Rising Sun 0
UCBAC Girls Soccer
Perryville 4, Edgewood 0
Elkton 12, Joppatowne 0
UCBAC Boys Soccer
Perryville 1, Joppatowne 1
North East 3, Bohemia Manor 1
Rising Sun 4, Elkton 0
UCBAC Volleyball
Bohemia Manor 3, Bel Air 2
Rising Sun 3, North Harford 2
Collegiate Soccer
Cecil College 4, Chesapeake College 0
Friday, Oct. 7
UCBAC Field Hockey
Bohemia Manor 12, Aberdeen 0
UCBAC Girls Soccer
Fallston 4, Elkton 1
Perryville 4, Edgewood 0
Patterson Mill 3, Bohemia Manor 1
UCBAC Volleyball
Patterson Mill 3, Perryville 0
Elkton 3, North East 0
UCBAC Golf
Perryville 240, Bohemia Manor 259, Elkton 200
Saturday, Oct. 8
Collegiate Volleyball
Cecil College 3 v. Lackawanna College 1
Delaware Tech 3, Cecil College 1
Collegiate XC
Cecil College at Goucher College, 11:45 a.m.
Monday Oct. 10
UCBAC Field Hockey
Harford Tech 2, Elkton 1
North East 7, Havre de Grace 0
Patterson Mill 2, Rising Sun 0
UCBAC Boys Soccer
Harford Tech 7, Rising Sun 2
